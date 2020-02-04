FRAZEE — The Ashby boys’ basketball team could not get its footing in Monday’s game against Frazee as the Hornets claimed a 64-36 win.

Hunter Norby led the Arrows in scoring with 15 points, while Jaden Norby grabbed 11 rebounds in the game.

The Arrows will return home to take on Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

