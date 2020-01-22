HENNING — The Henning boys’ basketball team recorded its 14th victory as the Hornets defeated the Bertha-Hewitt Bears 71-34 Tuesday.

Blake Wallevand led the team with 18 points, while Parker Fraki (13), Isaac Fisher (12) and Blaine Wallevand (10) were all in double figures.

The Hornets will be the opener of a boys’/girls’ doubleheader Thursday as they take on Menahga at 6 p.m.

