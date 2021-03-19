HENNING — The Henning boys’ basketball team cruised a 62-40 victory over Lake Park-Audubon in the Section 6A playoffs Thursday.

Henning’s Tyson Misegades was on fire from behind the arc as he made nine 3-pointers, finishing the game with 27 points. Teammates Mason Hammer and Tanner Arndt chimed in with 16 and 10 points, respectively. The Hornets were led in rebounding by Joe Angell with nine rebounds.

The Hornets will now travel to take on New York Mills, who is riding a 12-game winning streak, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

