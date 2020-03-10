MOORHEAD — The Henning boys’ basketball team continued its strong play as it defeated the Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds 78-35 in the North Subsection 6A championship game Monday.
The two teams battled in the early minutes, but the Hornets would go to the break with a 30-21 lead.
Henning would blow open the game in the second half as they scored 48 points and held Mahnomen-Waubun to 14.
Blake Wallevand led the Hornets in scoring with 20 points, while Isaac Fisher (16) and Brandon Trana (11) were also in double figures. Fisher also dropped in his 1,000th career point during the game.
The Hornets will now take on the West Central Area Knights in the Section 6A title game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Concordia College.
