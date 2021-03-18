HENNING — The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team’s season came to an end Wednesday as the hosting Henning Hornets defeated the Comets 71-32 in the Section 6A playoffs.
“I’m proud of the way the girls played tonight,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “They went up against a really good Henning team. The girls never gave up and played hard until the final buzzer.”
Mackenzie Foss led the Comets in scoring with 11 points, while teammate Regan Wiertzema led Hillcrest in rebounding with seven boards.
Henning was led in scoring by Ellie Dague with 25.
“A big thanks to our seniors, Mackenzie Foss, Audra Ewan and Cassy Twedt. They have done a great job leading this team this year and we are sure going to miss them! They have been great basketball players for us, but even more importantly, they’ve set great examples of what it means to be a great teammate,” Clark said.
The Comets finish the season with a 6-14 record.
The Hornets advance and will host Mahnomen-Waubun in section quarterfinal action at 7 p.m. Friday.
