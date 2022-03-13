In quarterfinal action of the Section 6A boys basketball tournament, it was the Henning Hornets outlasting the Hillcrest Comets, 77-63.
Both teams started out slowly on the offensive side, with the Hornets taking a modest 7-4 lead after the first three and a half minutes of the game. They would slowly build upon that advantage and had a 31-21 halftime score in their favor.
Hillcrest spent much of the second half trailing by double digits. Henning was hot from the free throw line all game, knocking down 29 of 33.
The Comets also dealt with foul trouble as Sam Brumfield, Noah Brumfield and Yuchan Ha all fouled out late in the game.
“We were down 10 at halftime, but felt that we could come back,” said Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “Against a team (Henning) that is fundamentally sound and doesn’t miss a lot of free throws, it’s hard to make that run. Unfortunately we didn’t take advantage of things we should have in the first half.”
Justin Peterson finished with 24 points, to lead Hillcrest. Sam scored 22 points, also setting the Comets single season scoring record with 713. He passed the mark previously set by Daniel Nersten.
“Our fans build such a great atmosphere and are so supportive,” said Garvin. “The hardest part about finishing like this is come Monday, school will finish and then what?”
Tanner Arndt had a game high 25 points to lead Henning. Mason Hammer had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Hillcrest ended their season with a 21-7 record.
Henning, now 23-5, will face off against New York Mills on Mar. 15, in the North Sub-Section 6A title game.
