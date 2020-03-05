MORRIS — In what was a low-scoring affair, the Henning girls’ basketball team punched its ticket to the Section 6A title game Wednesday as they scored the final 12 points to upend the Underwood Rockets 38-28.

Henning’s Ellie Dague was the only player in double figures in scoring with 11 points, while Abi Eckhoff led the Hornets in rebounding with seven. 

The Rockets were led in scoring by Kayla Rocholl with seven points, while teammate Ceri Meech collected nine rebounds.

The Hornets forced 23 Rocket turnovers and were a solid 71% at the free throw line as they went 15-of-21.

Underwood finishes the season with a record of 20-7.

The Hornets will now take on the West Central Area Knights at UM-Morris at 7 p.m. Friday in the section championship game.

