PELICAN RAPIDS — The hosting Pelican Rapids volleyball team came into Thursday’s game against the Frazee Hornets with a new offense and a few lineup changes. While the match remained close, the visiting Hornets would pick up the three-set win 25-20, 25-23, 25-19.
“The Vikings made some big improvements tonight from Tuesday’s game, especially with their block,” Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman said. “Middle blockers Anna Stephenson and Ellie Welch worked really hard at practice on Wednesday to make improvements in the blocking department and applied it to tonight’s game.”
Anna Stephenson led the block with two and a half, while Welch recorded one. Kelsey Isaman had 15 digs and joined teammates Sophia Paulson, Kiera Booth and Tori Stephenson with two ace serves.
The Vikings will look to rebound as they host Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
