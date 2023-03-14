Hornets too much for Comets to overcome

In quarterfinal action of the Section 6A boys basketball playoffs, the Henning Hornets used a strong start to the contest to defeat the Hillcrest Comets, 68-54.
An 18-0 run in the first half gave the Hornets a 20-5 lead. The Comets countered with a run of their own and pulled to within four points, before a late three gave Henning a 33-26 halftime lead.
“So proud of how our boys battled back from the hole they made themselves early in the game. Hard to do,” stated Comets coach Ryan Garvin. Feel sick knowing that I won't be in the gym with this group of young men and they won’t be competing in the gym in the same way tomorrow. They were so fun to grow with this year.”
Henning continued to lead throughout the second half, as the Comets did pull within one possession but was not able to gain a lead.
“We were able to battle back at the rim and we were able to get some key stops with Mason Hammer on the bench with foul trouble,” said Garvin. “However, we couldn't entirely close the gap and Henning closed it out with free throws.”
Luke Christensen had 23 points and eight rebounds to lead Hillcrest. Also in double figures was Erik Bjorndahl, with 10.
“So proud of Noah Brumfield for battling through a bum ankle. He only scored seven points, but he was so active on the defensive end and really did a good job disrupting Henning's offense. He was a big time gamer,” observed Garvin.
Kale Misegades led Henning with a game high 25 points. Tyson Misegades finished with 24 points, with 21 coming in the second half and Mason Hammer provided 19.
Hillcrest ended their season with a 20-8 record.
Henning improved to 27-1, they will face off against Battle Lake for the subsection title, on Mar. 15, in Fergus Falls.
