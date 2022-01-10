The West Central Area (WCA) Knights boys basketball improved to 8-2 on the year with an 82-29 win over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder on Saturday. The Knights got off to a hot start leading 52-15 at the half.
"We took off the press at halftime and played our bench most of the second half,” said Knights coach Kraig Hunter. "All 14 players got to contribute to the win. We gave the team some areas to work on going forward and we showed improvement in all of those areas today. It was good to see the energy we played with from everyone on the team."
For WCA, Cole Anderson had a good all-around stat line with eight points, a team high eight rebounds, six steals and three assists. Ryder Staples scored 18 points on 8-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. Nas Dotts scored 14 points, Bryce Kjesbo chipped in with 11 points. Cam Andeson also had a well rounded game with 10 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Jacob Strunk was also in double figures with 10 points.
WCA hit 30-50 shots for 60% from the field and knocked down 12-19 threes for 63%. They made 10-15 free throws. and only turned the ball over five times. The Thunder made 10-40 shots for 25%. They hit 2-9 threes and only 7-17 free throws. They turned the ball over 19 times. The Knights held a 34-24 edge in rebounding.
Two home games are upcoming this week for the Knights boys, Tuesday versus Brandon/Evansville and Friday against Hancock.
