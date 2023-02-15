Hot start carries Battlers to victory

The Battle Lake Battlers boys basketball team scored the first 12 points of their contest on Feb. 14 against the Ashby Arrows, on their way to a 66-38 victory. It was 39-21 at the break.
"We played a really solid game in Ashby. Our offense was moving the ball well and getting good shots,” stated Battle Lake coach Brady Cameron. “Mason Dalluge did a really nice job of finishing possessions on defense with a rebound and did a good job offensively distributing the ball and finding open guys. Drew Johnson has been shooting the ball well for us all year and he did more of the same knocking down five threes and has continued his trend of defending at a high level. Our defense held Ashby to 27% shooting and forced 16 turnovers and we out rebounded them 40-28."
Johnson led the Battlers with 17 points. Bradyn Roisum provided a double double, 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jack Mekalson and Owen Buehler each hit double figures, with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
The Battlers improved to 17-4 overall on the season and 11-2 in Little Eight Conference play.
