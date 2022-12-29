Hot third period sends Fergus to victory

Continuing their play at the Otter Holiday Classic, on Dec. 29, the Fergus Falls Otters scored five unanswered goals in the third period against Fort Frances (Ontario), picking up the 8-3 victory.
Ferugs started out the game by putting the puck in the back of the net twice in the first period. Shane Zierden tallied the first one at the two minute 34 second mark. He was helped on the play by Sam Dirkman and Kellen Stenstrom. Moments later, Stenstrom got a feed from Dirkman and buried the puck. The visitors answered with a pair of goals in the latter half of the first, making it 2-2 heading into the first intermission.
The lone goal in the second period was scored by Gavin Goepferd (His first varsity goal). He was assisted on the play by Michael Schmidt and Jax Katzenmeyer.
Fort Frances knotted the game up in the first minute of play during the third period.
The tie did not last long, as 16 seconds later, Zierden scored his second of the night, which was unassisted. Jack Welde got on the board at the 2:20 mark, with Colin Becker providing the setup. Only 30 seconds went by before the Otters struck again. Joey Johnson from Griffin Babolian and Welde. At the 4:23 mark, it was Schmidt from Becker and Katzenmeyer. The final goal of the night was scored by Stenstrom (from Ethan McGuinnes) at 9:58 of the third.
“It kinda happened in a hurry (putting up eight goals), a little surprising how it ended,” said Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “I thought after they scored the equalizer we were gonna be in for a dog fight. But it was a great way to respond, scoring that quickly to retake the lead.”
Brady Metcalf got the start in net and made 22 saves.
The win moved Fergus to 4-2-1 on the season. They will take on Detroit Lakes to wrap up the tournament. DL got the best of the Otters earlier this season, 4-0. Puck drops at 4 p.m., on Dec. 29.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone