Hulter has big night as Otters pick up road victory

On the road taking on the Crush of Saint Cloud in Central Lakes Conference action, on Nov. 22, the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey came away with a 4-2 victory.
St. Cloud took an early 1-0 lead when Molly Burkstrand beat Otters goalie Lexi Metcalf 1:06 into the game with assists going to Jenna Amundson and Maggie O’Hara. Maddie Hulter would score her first of three first goals unassisted at 3:05 and tied the game at 1-1.
Burkstrand made it 2-1 at 1:02 of the second period with an assist from Tatum O’Neal. Hulter then tied the game at 2-2 with assists from Brooke Zierden and Tyra Skjeret at 13:51. Hulter and Skjeret earned assists on the go ahead goal by Maddie Brimhall at 14:47.
Hulter completed her hat trick with an unassisted, empty net goal at 16:08 of the third period.
“Tonight we were choppy, sloppy and lucky,” said Otters coach Tim Lill. “We didn’t execute anywhere at the level needed, but it also helps to have Hulter. We have to expect more from each other if we want to be a good team. I can’t sugarcoat this one. We will get better.”
Metcalf stopped 32 of 34 shots on goal and the Otters put 34 shots on the St. Cloud net.
Now at 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in CLC play, Fergus will host Bismarck, on Nov. 26.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone