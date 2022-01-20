Visiting the Alexandria Cardinals on Thursday night, the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey came away with a 3-1 victory. The Cards scored first and led 1-0 after the first period. At the 2:58 mark of the second, Maddie Hulter scored her first goal. She was assisted by Tyra Skjeret and Gabby Brimhall. Hulter scored her second goal, which would eventually be the game winner, at the 6:53 mark in the third period. Hope Goepferd and Skjeret picked up assists.
The final goal for Hulter came on a late power play in the third period and she was assisted by Piper Andrews. Fergus Falls outshot Alexandria 25-19 and took just two penalties compared to five for the Cards.
“We raised the bar tonight as far as game intensity and expectations,” mentioned coach Tim Lill. “Hulter did what we expect of her, she’s a goal scorer, but we also had 19 others that did everything that is needed to win.”
Fergus Falls girls are now 14-3-2 on the season and are ranked No. 7, in the latest “Let’s Play Hockey” rankings.
The Otters will host Sartell/Sauk Rapids on Jan. 25, then visit Crookston on Jan. 27.
