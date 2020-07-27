DENT — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes offense continued to roll through the competition Sunday as the visitor blew out the hosting Dent Wildcats 17-0.
In the first inning, the ’Canes struck with a two-run home run by Darin Stanislawski. Fergus Falls followed that up with its biggest inning in the third as they scored seven runs to push the lead to 9-0. Jake Anderson would hit an RBI single and Thomas Bosek followed with a two-run double. Darin Stanislawski would lift his second two-run home run of the game and saw teammate Sean McGuire mash his own home run right after. Jack Hiedeman closed out the inning with an RBI sacrifice fly.
In the fourth, the ’Canes took four consecutive free passes before Mitch Porter hit an RBI single. Dan Revering hit an RBI sacrifice fly and Hiedeman ripped an RBI single to push the lead to 13-0. Another multi-run inning came in the sixth as Austin Stanislawski took a walk to force in a run, McGuire hit an RBI single and Porter also forced in a run on a walk. Bosek ended the scoring in the seventh with an RBI sacrifice fly.
Darin Stanislawski led Fergus Falls at the plate going 2-for-2 with two home runs, four RBIs, three runs scored and a walk. Hiedeman was also perfect at the plate for the ’Canes going 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Picking up the win on the mound was Bosek as he pitched four innings, struck out five and allowed three hits.
The Hurricanes end the regular season with an undefeated (7-0) record in the Countryside League for the season crown and a 10-2 record overall. The regional tournament begins Saturday. The ’Canes will wait to find out their opponent as they will play the winner of the Long Prairie Predators and the Urbank Bombers at 2 p.m. Sunday in Urbank.
Fergus Falls 17, Dent 0
R H E LOB
FF 207 403 1 — 17 15 0 12
DNT 000 000 0 — 03 2 4
WP — (FF) Thomas Bosek
LP — (DNT) Brian Jacobson
HR: (FF) Darin Stanislawski (2), Sean McGuire
Battery (FF) Bosek, Dan Revering (5) Austin Stanislawski (7) and Cole Knudson; (DNT) Jacobson, James Boogard (4), Brody Rocholl (5), Nick Torgerson (6), Troy Schrupp (7) and Sam Meyer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.