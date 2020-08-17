CARLOS — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes weathered the offensive storm of the Alexandria Black Sox Saturday as they clinched the top seed of Region 16C with a 9-7 victory.
The Black Sox got on the board first with a Travis Krueger RBI single in the top of the first, but the ’Canes respond in the home half with a Darin Stanislawski RBI single. Alexandria would add another run in the second, while Fergus Falls plated three runs in the bottom of the inning. Thomas Bosek would knock in a run on a ground out and after an errant throw, Tosten Mann plated two runs on a hard-hit single to grab a 4-2 lead.
The Black Sox tied the game in the third with a two-run single. Fergus Falls again answered the call as Sean McGuire launched a solo home run to regain the lead. In the sixth, a pair of RBI doubles by Bosek and Stanislawski pushed the lead to 7-4. Alexandria’s Blake Stockert belted a solo home run in the eighth, while Mann hit an RBI triple and McGuire knocked in Mann for a 9-5 lead.
In the ninth, Alexandria threatened after an error scored a run and two on. With two outs, Parker Revering doubled for the Black Sox scoring a run, but the throw from the outfield iced the game as the ’Canes tagged out the second runner at the plate.
Alex Hensch led Fergus Falls at the plate going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base. Hensch was also named Region 16C MVP for the season. Teammates Mann (3), Bosek (2), Stanislawski (2) and McGuire (2) each had multiple RBIs in the win.
Stanislawski picked up the victory in relief pitching six innings, striking out six and allowing one earned run on six hits.
The Hurricanes also drafted Shane Trattles from Sauk Centre, Eric Hinnenkamp from Long Prairie and Nick Lindberg from Frazee/Vergas for the state tourney.
The Hurricanes will now travel to compete in the Class C State Tournament in Springfield and Milroy. Fergus Falls received a first-round bye.
Region 16C Championship
Fergus Falls 9, Alexandria 7
R H E LOB
ALX 112 000 012 — 7 13 2 7
FF 131 002 02x — 9 15 3 9
WP — (FF) Darin Stanislawski
LP — (ALX) Quinn Gibson
HR — (FF) McGuire, (ALX) B. Stockert.
Battery: (ALX) Gibson, Mitch Thompson (5) and Parker Revering; (FF) Pete Gaustad, Stanislawski (4) and Dan Revering.
