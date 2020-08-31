MILROY — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes saw its season come to an end Saturday as the Watkings Clippers shut out the ’Canes 6-0.
The Clippers jumped out to an early 4-0 lead as they plated three runs after two outs as errors and an errant throw allowed Watkins to grab the lead. Watkins struck again in the third as a wild pitch and an RBI single plated two additional runs.
Watkins pitcher Matt Geislinger pitched his second complete game shutout of the tournament, shutting down the Canes bats with a blazing fastball, pinpoint control and a good change up. The Canes threatened in the third on a Dan Revering single and Jack Hiedeman walk with one out, but a strikeout and a line out ended the threat. In the ninth pinch hitter Mitch Porter singled to lead off and Tosten Mann singled with one out but a popup and a groundout ended the threat and the game.
“The four-run first inning low-lighted by three ’Canes errors proved too much to overcome a dominant pitching performance,” Hurricanes head coach Davy Johnson said.
Pete Gaustad took the loss pitching three-plus innings, striking out four and allowing three earned runs on nine hits. Eric Hinnenkamp would relieve Gaustad and stymie the Clippers’ offense as he went six innings, struck out six and allowed no runs on six hits.
Mann led the ’Canes at the plate going 2-for-4, while Revering and Porter had the team’s other hits.
The Hurricanes finish their season with a 14-4 record.
Watkins 6, Fergus Falls 0
R H E LOB
Watkins Clippers 400 200 000 6 15 0 13
Fergus Canes 000 000 000 0 4 55
W — (WAT) Matt Geislinger
L — (FF) Pete Gaustad
Battery: (WAT) Geislinger and Lincoln Haugen; (FF) Gaustad, Eric Hinnenkamp (4) and Dan Revering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.