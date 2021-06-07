MORRIS — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes took to the road over the weekend for the Mike Johnson Memorial Tournament at Chizek Field.
On Friday, the ’Canes took on the Starbuck Stars. A strong pitching performance by Mitch Porter, backed by a surging offense, gave Fergus Falls a 10-0 victory.
In the first inning, an error and a Darin Stanislawski single plated two runs for the ’Canes. Fergus Falls followed with an Alex Hensch RBI-single in the second and a run on a wild pitch in the third to take a 4-0 lead.
Fergus Falls would score three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Porter singled in Tosten Mann and Pete Gaustad hit a two-run double. With bases loaded, Mann ripped a two-run single, and after a pop out and a walk, Porter hit a sacrifice fly to score the final run.
Mann led the ’Canes at the plate going 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Hensch went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Porter got the win pitching six innings, striking out 11 and allowing two hits.
The ’Canes took on the Moorhead Mudcats in their second game of the tournament on Saturday. Fergus Falls could not buy a timely hit as Moorhead picked up a 4-0 win.
The Mudcats plated a run in the second, two in the fourth and another in the seventh.
Hensch, Mann and Jake Anderson were the lone ’Canes with a hit in the game.
Stanislawski took the loss pitching seven innings, striking out 10 and allowing two earned runs on eight hits. Caleb Saari got the victory on the rubber as he pitched seven innings, struck out 14 and gave up three hits for Moorhead.
After the loss, the ’Canes moved to Sunday’s third-place game against the Morris Eagles. With late runs in the final two innings, the hosting Eagles topped the ’Canes 6-5.
Morris struck first as Tanner Picht hit a solo home run in the first inning. Fergus Falls got on the board in the third as Mann hit an RBI-single to tie the game 1-1. The ’Canes took the lead in the fourth as Porter knocked in a run and Eric Salveson lifted a ball over the right field fence for a two-run dinger. In the fifth, Austin Stanislawski pushed the score to 5-1 with a RBI single.
In the bottom of the fifth, Morris began to mount their comeback as they scored three runs on a Picht three-run home run. The Eagles tied the game in the home half of the sixth as Kirby Marquardt hit a sacrifice fly to score Brady Jergenson. In the final inning, Zack Bruns hit a walk-off home run to give the Eagles the win.
Hensch, Mann and Austin Stanislawski each had two hits in the game for Fergus Falls.
Alex Hexum took the loss for Fergus Falls as he pitched the final inning giving up two hits and a run. Salveson got the start going through the first six innings, giving up five runs on six hits.
The ’Canes will return to regular season play as they host the Hawley Hawks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Fergus Falls 10, Starbuck 0
R H E LOB
FF 211 033 — 10 13 1 6
S 000 000 — 0 2 2 8
WP — (FF) Mitch Porter
LP — (S) Luke Levasseur
Battery: (FF) Porter and Tosten Mann; (S) Levasseur, Jared Freese (5th) and Mike Kragenbring.
Moorhead 4, Fergus Falls 0
R H E LOB
MHD 010 200 1 — 4 8 2 7
FF 000 000 0 — 0 3 3 7
WP — (MHD) Caleb Saari
LP — (FF) Darin Stanislawski
Battery: (FF) Stanislawski and Tosten Mann; (MHD) Saari and Wyatt Gunkel.
Morris 6, Fergus Falls 5
R H E LOB
FF 001 310 0 — 5 9 110
M 100 031 1 — 6 8 2 3
WP — (M) Tanner Picht
LP — (FF) Alex Hexum
HR — (M) Picht (2), Bruns, (FF) Salveson
Battery: (FF) Eric Salveson, Hexum (7) and Tosten Mann; (M) Nate Haseman, Picht (6) and Brady Jergenson.
