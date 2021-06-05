The Fergus Falls Hurricanes needed extra inning to upend the visiting Moorhead Mudcats Friday, but a clutch hit by Nic Pearson in the 10th inning would keep the host undefeated as the Hurricanes claimed a 5-4 victory.
The Mudcats struck first in the top of the second inning as Ty Severson hit a two-out, two-run double. The ’Canes cut the lead to one in the home half as Austin Stanislawski hit a groundout that scored Alex Hexum. Fergus Falls tied the game in the fourth as Pearson hit a sacrifice grounder.
The ’Canes took the lead in the seventh as back-to-back singles set the table. A passed ball moved the runners to second and third before Tosten Mann placed the ball in the infield and an error scored the runner from third. Darin Stanislawski pushed the lead to 4-2 as he ripped an RBI single. The Mudcats would not lay down as they tied the game in the eighth, working two walks and scoring on an error and a wild pitch.
After neither team scored in the ninth, the game moved to extra innings with Moorhead unable to plate a run in the top of the inning. In the bottom of the tenth, Fergus Falls took advantage of an error to get a runner to first. After a force out, a wild pitch moved the runner to second. A strikeout would put the scoring opportunity in jeopardy, but Pearson lined a double into the left field corner to plate the game-winning run.
Alex Hensh and Darin Stanislawski led the ’Canes at the plate going 2-for-5, while Pearson recorded two RBIs in the game.
Mitch Porter picked up the win pitching two innings of relief, striking out five and allowing one hit. Starter Thomas Bosek went five innings, struck out four and allowed two runs on two hits, while Hexum pitched three innings, gave up two unearned runs and fanned three.
The Hurricanes (5-0) will now travel to Morris to participate in the Mike Johnson Memorial Tournament as they open against the Starbuck Stars at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 4.
