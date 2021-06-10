The Fergus Falls Hurricanes cruised to a 13-1 victory over the Hawley hawks Wednesday at American Legion Field.

The ’Canes plated their first run via a free pass in the first inning as Alex Hensch took a walk with the bases loaded. Mitch Porter followed with a sacrifice fly to give the home team a 2-0 lead.  Porter again knocked in a run in the third inning as he hit an RBI  single, scoring Tosten Mann. Hawley got on the board in the fourth inning as a few wild pitches and a throwing error allowed the Hawks to break the shutout. 

In the home half of the fourth, the ’Canes plated six runs. Henxch and Sean McGuire would each rip an RBI single and, with bases loaded, Darin Stanislawski hit a grand slam to put Fergus Falls up 9-1. The ’Canes closed out the game with a four-run sixth as Porter hit an RBI triple, Carter Thielke hit a sacrifice fly and McGuire hit a two-run single by.

Porter led the ’Canes at the plate going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Stanislawski (4) and McGuire (3) each had multiple RBIs in the win.

Thomas Bosek got the win for Fergus Falls on the mound pitching five innings, striking out five and allowing one unearned run on three hits.

The Hurricanes will host the Dent Wildcats at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

 

                                                  R  H E   LOB

Hawley Hawks  000 100 0 —   1  4  1     3

Fergus Canes   201 604 x —  13 11 1     9    

 

WP — (FF) Thomas Bosek

LP —(HAW) Matt Samuelson

 

HR — (FF) Darin Stanislawski

 

Battery: (FF) Bosek, Alex Hexum (6) and Tosten Mann; (HAW) Samuelson, Mason Klevgaard (4) Nick Lund (6), Gavin Klevgaard (6) and Sam Wamre.

 

