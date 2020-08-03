URBANK — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes held off a late charge by the Long Prairie Predators to advance in the Region 16C Tournament Sunday with a 4-3 win.
The ’Canes struck in the second inning as Dan Revering’s sacrifice grounder scored Sean McGuire. Fergus Falls added another run in the third when Thomas Bosek doubled in Jack Hiedeman. The ’Canes pushed the lead to 4-0 in the fourth as Revering singled in a run and a sacrifice scored Gaustad.
The Predators did not give up as they finally got to Fergus Falls starter Eric Salveson, tagging him for three runs in the inning. Reliever Darin Stanislawski came in the game in the sixth and stopped the rally. The ’Canes controlled the rest of the game to record the victory.
McGuire led Fergus Falls from the plate going 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while teammate Tosten Mann also went 2-for-4.
Salveson got the win pitching five innings, striking out three and allowing three earned runs on six hits. Stanislawski would pick up the save as he pitched four innings, struck out six and allowed two hits.
The Hurricanes will now travel to Carlos to take on Sauk Centre in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Fergus Falls 4, Long Prairie 3
R H E LOB
LP 000 003 000 — 3 8 0 9
FF 0 1 1 200 00x — 4 8 1 5
WP — (FF) Eric Salveson
LP— (LP) Trent Johnson
SV —(FF) Darin Stanislawski
Battery: (LP) Johnson, Ted Gray (5) and Tommy Geisenhof; (FF) Salveson, Darin Stanislawski (6) and Dan Revering.
