After clinching the Countryside League title and garnering a first-round bye the Fergus Falls Hurricanes opened the Region 16 C playoffs with a stunning 12-2 win over the Long Prairie Predators Sunday at Fireman’s Field in Carlos.
Tallying 18 hits in the game the ‘Canes batters got busy early loading the bases in the first with Sean McGuire leading off with a single followed by Alex Hensch legging out a sacrifice bunt reaching base on an error putting runners at first and second. Tosten Mann would then load the bases on an infield single setting the stage for some early-game heroics as Darin Stanislawski stepped up to the plate crushing a grand slam home run.
In the second the ‘Canes kept their high-powered offense moving with Thomas Bosek leading off with a double followed by McGuire recording a double of his own bringing Bosek around to score. McGuire would reach third base on a passed ball followed by Hensch reaching second after a walk and stolen base. McGuire then plated after a dropped third strike saw Mann beat the Long Prairie catcher’s throw to first. Hensch kept the Predators’ defense on their toes, stealing third and scoring on an errant throw.
The third inning would be much the same as Mann drove in two runs with bases loaded increasing the ‘Canes’ lead to 9-1.
In the fifth inning the ‘Canes scored their final three runs of the game with Mitch Porter (doubled home Hensch), Jake Anderson (singled home Mann) and Hiedeman (singled home Porter) all batting in runners.
Mitch Porter (7IP, 6K, 0BB, 5H, 1 ER) earned the win pitching a complete game. Offensive leaders for the ‘Canes were Man (4-for-5, 2R, 2RBIs), Porter (3-for-4, 2B,1R,1RBI), Hiedeman (3-for-4, 1R, 1RBI), Bosek (2-for-3, 2R, 2B, 1RBI) and McGuire (2-for-5, 2R, 2B, 1RBI).
Next up for the Hurricanes is a 5 p.m. showdown in the winner’s bracket against the Urbank Bombers in Urbank.
