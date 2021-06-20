ELROSA — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes came away from the Elrosa Elite 8 Tournament with a 1-1 record Saturday.
In their first game, the Sartell Muskies shutout the ’Canes on the way to a 5-0 victory.
The Muskies plated a run in the first, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Nic Pearson and Thomas Bosek were the lone Fergus Falls batters with a hit.
Mitch Porter took the loss pitching six innings, striking out five and allowing three earned runs on four hits.
In an afternoon game, the ’Canes rebounded with a 8-1 victory over the Starbuck Stars.
In the top of the first inning, Tosten Mann and Alex Hexum each knocked in a run, while Mann scored on two throwing errors in the third. Starbuck scored a run in the fifth, but Fergus Falls got the run back in the sixth with a Pearson sacrifice.
The ’Canes closed the door in the seventh as they plated four runs with the first coming on a Darin Stanislawski single. Another run scored on a Stars error and Pearson doubled in two to end all scoring.
Mann led the ’Canes from the dish going 3-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored. Each Fergus Falls starter recorded a hit in the win.
Stanislawski got the win from the rubber pitching a complete game.
The ’Canes were scheduled to take on New London-Spicer in the consolation title game, but due to a rain the game was not played.
The Hurricanes will be back in action Saturday, June 26 as they host the Frazee-Vergas Loons in a doubleheader beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Sartell 5, Fergus Falls 0
R H E LOB
FF 000 000 0 — 0 2 3 3
SAR 100 031 x — 5 4 0 5
WP — (SAR) David Deminsky
LP — (FF) Mitch Porter
HR — (SAR) Burns, Ahrndt, Schellinger
Battery: (FF) Porter and Tosten Mann; (SAR) Deminsky and Cody Partch.
Fergus Falls 8, Starbuck 1
R H E LOB
FF 201 001 4 — 8 12 1 8
STR 000 010 0 — 1 5 3 10
WP - (FF) Darin Stanislawski
LP - (STR) Matt Gruber
Battery: (FF) Stanislawski and Tosten Mann; (SRT) Gruber and Mike Kragenbring.
