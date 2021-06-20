ELROSA — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes came away from the Elrosa Elite 8 Tournament with a 1-1 record Saturday.

In their first game, the Sartell Muskies shutout the ’Canes on the way to a 5-0 victory.

The Muskies plated a run in the first, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Nic Pearson and Thomas Bosek were the lone Fergus Falls batters with a hit.

Mitch Porter took the loss pitching six innings, striking out five and allowing three earned runs on four hits.

In an afternoon game, the ’Canes rebounded with a 8-1 victory over the Starbuck Stars.

In the top of the first inning, Tosten Mann and Alex Hexum each knocked in a run, while Mann scored on two throwing errors in the third. Starbuck scored a run in the fifth, but Fergus Falls got the run back in the sixth with a Pearson sacrifice.

The ’Canes closed the door in the seventh as they plated four runs with the first coming on a Darin Stanislawski single. Another run scored on a Stars error and Pearson doubled in two to end all scoring.

Mann led the ’Canes from the dish going 3-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored. Each Fergus Falls starter recorded a hit in the win.

Stanislawski got the win from the rubber pitching a complete game.

The ’Canes were scheduled to take on New London-Spicer in the consolation title game, but due to a rain the game was not played.

The Hurricanes will be back in action Saturday, June 26 as they host the Frazee-Vergas Loons in a doubleheader beginning at 1:30 p.m.

 

Sartell 5, Fergus Falls 0

                                          R H E  LOB

FF     000 000 0 —  0  2  3    3 

SAR 100 031    x —  5  4  0    5

 

WP — (SAR) David Deminsky

LP — (FF) Mitch Porter

 

HR — (SAR) Burns, Ahrndt, Schellinger

 

Battery: (FF) Porter and Tosten Mann; (SAR) Deminsky and Cody Partch.

 

Fergus Falls 8, Starbuck 1

                                            R  H  E  LOB

FF       201   001 4   8 12  1     8

STR   000 010 0   1  5   3     10

 

WP - (FF) Darin Stanislawski

LP - (STR) Matt Gruber

 

Battery: (FF) Stanislawski and Tosten Mann; (SRT) Gruber and Mike Kragenbring.

Load comments