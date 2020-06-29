The Fergus Falls Hurricanes opened its home season Sunday as they welcomed in the Moorhead Mudcats. Early run production allowed ’Canes pitcher Mitch Porter to pick up his second win on the hill this season as the home team nabbed a 7-1 victory.
Fergus Falls struck first as Darin Stanislawski delivered a two-out RBI single to get the ’Canes on the board. In the second, the ’Canes connected a few hits together to add three more runs. Alex Hensch, Jake Anderson and Tosten Mann all had RBIs in the inning.
The lone blemish for the Hurricanes came in the third as the Mudcats loaded the bases and plated a lone run on a sacrifice fly. With the home team leading 4-1, Fergus Falls would add three insurance runs in the home half of the fourth. With runners at the corners, Anderson would deliver an RBI single, followed by an RBI double by Mann. Stanislawski would plate Anderson, but Mann would be thrown out at the plate.
The Mudcats couldn’t put together a rally together in the final five innings as the ’Canes claimed victory.
Anderson led Fergus Falls from the dish going 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, two RBIs and a run scored. Pete Gaustad would also go 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Stanislawski had two RBIs and Hensch scored three runs.
Porter picked up the win coming in relief for starter Thomas Bosek in the fourth. He would pitch four innings, allowing five hits and striking out three.
The Hurricanes will be back in action after the Fourth as they host the Pelican Rapids Lakers in a doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
R H E LOB
MHD 001 000 000 — 1 7 1 10
FF 130 300 00x — 7 11 3 8
WP — (FF) Mitch Porter
LP — (MHD) Gabe Duncan
Battery: (MHD) Duncan, Dylan Olsonowski (7) and Toby Sayles; (FF) Thomas Bosek, Porter (4), Darin Stanislawski (8) and Tosten Mann.
