The Fergus Falls Hurricanes used a pair of two-run innings to down the visiting Pelican Rapids Lakers Sunday.
After three and a half scoreless innings, the ’Canes got on the board as Tosten Mann ripped a triple and Darin Stanislawski followed with an RBI-single. The Lakers loaded the bases after a walk and an error, this allowed Eric Salveson to be selective at the plate and take a walk to plate a second run. In the fifth, Mann would hit an RBI-single and score on an errant throw following a Stanislawski single.
The Lakers scored their lone run in the sixth inning as Seth Gilliss scored on a wild pitch.
Mann led the ’Canes at the plate going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Stanislawski went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Thomas Bosek got the win on the mound for Fergus Falls as he pitched four innings, struck out four and allowed no hits. Stanislawski, Eric Salveson and Jack Hiedeman combined for five innings in the relief effort.
Al Johnson took the loss for the Lakers as he pitched 3-plus innings, struck out two and allowed one earned run on three hits.
The Hurricanes will travel to take on the Dent Wildcats in a doubleheader Sunday, May 23 beginning at 1:30 p.m.
R H E LOB
Pelican Rapids 000 001 000 — 1 3 2 10
Fergus Canes 000 220 00x — 4 6 1 10
WP — (FF) Thomas Bosek
LP — (PR) Al Johnson
Battery: (FF) Bosek, Eric Salveson (5), Jack Hiedeman (8), Darin Stanislawski (9) and Tosten Mann; (PR) Johnson, Matt Osborne (4), Nate Sillerud (8) and Dana Johnson.
