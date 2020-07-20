PELICAN RAPIDS — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes baseball team had a dominant offensive outing Sunday as it handed its host, the Pelican Rapids Lakers, a 24-1 loss.
Things got underway in the first inning as the ’Canes plated five runs in the top half. Pete Gaustad would rip an RBI single to give Fergus Falls a one run lead, while Mitch Porter followed with an RBI single of his own. After loading the bases, an error on a fly ball in the outfield allowed three runs to score for the visiting team.
The visitor’s offense continued to roll in the second as Gaustad hit a three-run home run to take an 8-0 lead. The Lakers would break onto the scoreboard in the home half as Lucas Sjolie held off a pitch to help walk in a run when bases were loaded.
Another five runs came in the third inning for Fergus Falls as Sean McGuire connected for an RBI double and Bosek followed with a two-run single. Tosten Mann would go deep himself as he hit a two-run homer to finish the scoring in the inning.
In the fourth, Fergus Falls played the patience game as back-to-back walks with runners on allowed a run to cross the plate, pushing the score to 14-1.
While the offense was rolling, the ’Canes’ biggest inning came in the fifth when they scored 10 unanswered runs. With bases loaded and one out, Fergus Falls would go on a tear as RBI singles by McGuire, Bosek and Mann kept the runs coming and the bags loaded. Darin Stanislawski would empty them as he hit a grand slam, putting Fergus Falls up 21-1. The final three runs in the innings would come off RBI doubles by Porter, Alex Hexum and McGuire.
McGuire (3-6, 2R, 2 doubles, 3RBI); Bosek (3-6,3R,3RBI); Mann (2-2, 4R, HR, 3BB, 3RBI); Darin Stanislawski (3-4, 2R, HR, 5RBI); Gaustad (2-5, 3R, HR, 4RBI, 2IP 4K, 0BB, 0H); Porter (3-5, 3R, double, 2RBI); Hexum (3-6, 3R, 1RBI); Jack Hiedeman (3-6, 2R) each had a multiple hit game.
Porter would get the win on the mound pitching five innings, striking out two and allowing one run on two hits. Alex Johnson took the loss for the Lakers pitching two innings and allowing five earned runs on eight hits.
The Hurricanes (9-2) remain unbeaten in the Countryside League (6-0) and will now travel to take on Vergas in a doubleheader beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with a Sunday game at Dent at 1:30 p.m. to finish the regular season.
Fergus Falls 24, Pelican Rapids 1
R H E LOB
FF 535 1(10)0 0 — 24 23 1 9
PR 010 000 0 — 1 2 3 4
WP — (FF) Mitch Porter
LP — (PR) Alex Johnson
HR: Gaustad, Mann, D. Stanislawski
Battery: (FF) Porter, Pete Gaustad (6) and Tosten Mann, Cole Knudson (6); (PR) Johnson, Preston Pauna (3), Logan Reidel (3), Josh Holmes (6) and Logan Knorr.
