CARLOS — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes captured a pair of victories in the Region 16C tournament over the weekend to clinch a spot in the state playoffs.
On Saturday, the ’Canes held off a late charge by the Sauk Centre Titans to pick up a 5-3 win.
Fergus Falls scored first as Thomas Bosek hit an RBI single in the third inning. The ’Canes added to their lead in the fourth as Pete Gaustad launched a solo home run over the left field wall in the fourth. Fergus Falls tacked on three additional runs in the sixth as Gaustad hit an RBI single, Sean McGuire scored on an error and Gaustad nabbed the plate on a wild pitch.
Trail 5-0, the Titans mounted a rally in the seventh as they loaded the bags with no outs. A sacrifice fly and a Derek Holm triple would cut the lead to 5-3, but a strikeout would end the inning. The ’Canes held strong the remaining to innings to advance.
Eric Salveson picked up the win on the mound pitching six innings, striking out five and allowing four hits. Darin Stanislawski picked up the save for Fergus Falls as he pitched three innings, struck out five and gave up three runs on three hits.
Gaustad led the ’Canes from the dish going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Tosten Mann went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Sunday’s matchup against the Osakis Hawks decided which team would punch their ticket into the state tournament. A strong pitching performance by Thomas Bosek allowed the ’Canes to shut out the Hawks 6-0 and clinch a state berth.
In the third, Bosek got Fergus Falls on the board with an RBI double. The ’Canes would add three runs in the fourth as Alex Hexum singled in a run, Jack Hiedeman hit an RBI sacrifice fly and Dan Revering scored on an error.
Leading 4-0, Fergus Falls added two insurance runs in the seventh as Stanislawski knocked in Alex Hensch and McGuire singled in Mann.
Bosek got the win from the rubber pitching eight innings, fanning seven batters and allowing five hits.
Hensch, Stanislawski and McGuire each had two hits in the game. Hensch also grabbed two stolen bases and scored two runs in the win.
“Canes continue to pitch well and play good defense,” Hurricanes coach Davy Johnson said. “For the second game in a row, outfielders threw out a runner attempting to take an extra base and infielders turned double plays to snuff out rallies. In the last two games, ’Canes starting pitchers have thrown 14 innings and not allowed a run.”
The Hurricanes will play again at 5 p.m. Saturday in Carlos against the winner of the Osakis versus Long Prairie or Alexandria. Saturday’s game will decide the top seed of Region 16C with both teams advancing to the state tournament.
Fergus Falls, 5, Sauk Centre 3
R H E LOB
SC 000 000 300 — 3 7 2 7
FF 001 103 00x — 5 7 1 6
WP — (FF) Eric Salveson
LP — (SC) Shane Trattles
SV — (FF) Darin Stanislawski
HR — (FF) Pete Gaustad
Battery: (SC) Trattles and Dylan Haskamp; (FF) Salveson, Stanislawski (7) and Tosten Mann.
Fergus Falls 6, Osakis 0
R H E LOB
FF 001 300 200 — 6 10 2 7
OSK 000 000 000 — 0 7 2 8
WP — (FF) Thomas Bosek
LP — (OSK) Carter Rost
Battery: (FF) Bosek, Pete Gaustad (9) and Dan Revering; (OSK) Rost, Derek Waldvogel (7), Hunter Infanger (9) and Doug Zimmel, Brandon Geisler (8).
