PILLAGER — The Henning boys’ basketball team traveled Friday to take on the Pillager Huskies. A big first half by the home team put the Hornets in a hole that they couldn’t get out of as the Huskies claimed a 69-54 win.
Pillagers would take a commanding 41-23 lead into halftime. The Hornets attempted to creep back in the game, but the Huskies responded nearly every basket to seal the victory.
Tyson Misegades led the Hornets in scoring with 22 points, while teammates Mason Hammer (15) and Tanner Arndt (11) were both in double figures.
The Hornets will look to get back on track as they travel to take on Battle Lake at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
