I-94 Sure Step Speedway had a ton of racing action Friday as nine feature races and a bevy of heats took place at the track.
Three local racers, Ben Wolden and Brock Gronwold of Fergus Falls and Travis Saurer of Elizabeth, each took home a checkered flag. Wolden won the Viessman Late Model race, Gronwold won the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and Saurer finished in first in the WISSOTA Modifieds.
There were three featured races in the WISSOTA Street Stock division as Parker Anderson of Phillips, Wisconsin captured the A Feature, while Kyle Anderson of Jamestown, North Dakota picked up the B Feature 1 victory and Kyle Dykhoff of Starbuck won the B Feature 2.
The track also played host to the 360 Sprints - non-winged division with Bryn Roach of Welch crossing the finish line first.
In Short Tracker action, Hunter Goulet of Fargo picked up the victory.
VIESSMAN LATE MODEL
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 50-Ben Wolden[6]; 2. 76-Dustin Johanneck[4]; 3. 17-Zack Tysdal[2]; 4. 10-Brad Staples[14]; 5. 8T-Tony Croninger[5]; 6. 2Q-Derek Quinn[3]; 7. 20-Scott Zimmerman[10]; 8. 11*-Larry Samuelson[1]; 9. 73-Larry Fitzsimmons[8]; 10. 29-Johnny Lindgren[16]; 11. 85-Blake Saathoff[11]; 12. 49-Andrew Tysdal[9]; 13. 24-Mike Hart[15]; 14. 27-Jarrett Huus[13]; 15. (DNF) 7S-Sam Zender[7]; 16. (DNS) 12N-Rick Nelson; 17. (DNS) 27G-Tony Grimes.
SHORT TRACKER
A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 3E-Hunter Goulet[4]; 2. 7T-Travis Roush[8]; 3. 00-Kevin Youngquist[5]; 4. 50M-Brady Molter[3]; 5. 21-Zach Kort[7]; 6. 18W-David Wahl[2]; 7. 0-Shawn Beto[6]; 8. 13-Curtis Huseth[10]; 9. 15H-Jeff Hanson[1]; 10. 12-Brent Engler[12]; 11. 30B-Wade Bergerud[11]; 12. 24-Mike Hart[24]; 13. 84-Adrian Kubitz[15]; 14. 45-Danielle Jennen[9]; 15. 7-Jeff Lofquist[16]; 16. 3K-Jason Kast[20]; 17. 27M-Katelyn Warner[22]; 18. 34-Michael Anderson[17]; 19. 98-Todd Stevens[23]; 20. 33-Jacob Hagen[13]; 21. 3-Tanner Bennett[19]; 22. (DNF) 75JR-Jake Karch[14]; 23. (DNF) 03-Christian Kast[18]; 24. (DNS) 65-Robert Hosking
WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 2G-Brock Gronwold[6]; 2. 11X-Austin Chyba[2]; 3. 42X-Travis Saurer[1]; 4. 67-Mike Nichols[4]; 5. 57-Corey Storck[7]; 6. 9B-Brendan Blascyk[11]; 7. 7S-Sam Zender[3]; 8. 1S-Scott Bintz[12]; 9. 11D-Kyle Dykhoff[16]; 10. 5X-Dan Pederson[14]; 11. 2-Kyle Kirberger[13]; 12. 28T-Tommy Nichols[20]; 13. 28-Jake Molitor[15]; 14. 69-Justin Jones[23]; 15. 12X-Jamie Norman[21]; 16. 33N-Jeff Nelson[8]; 17. 42-Ron Saurer[31]; 18. TS42-Scott Samuelson[27]; 19. 16T-Tim Kanten[19]; 20. 11S-Darren Engesser[32]; 21. 50C-Cody Lee[10]; 22. 8K-Kyle Preston[34]; 23. (DNF) 46-Taylor Jacobson[26]; 24. (DNF) 8B-Bodie Croninger[24]; 25. (DNF) 50H-Haley Lee[28]; 26. (DNF) 55-Wes Drake[25]; 27. (DNF) 112-Brennan Gave[17]; 28. (DNF) 32-Lindsey Hansen[5]; 29. (DNF) 13K-Brad King[33]; 30. (DNF) 36-Jaren Wibstad[18]; 31. (DNF) 24X-Rick Norman[29]; 32. (DNF) 18S-Kennedy Swan[9]; 33. (DNS) 51-Avery Anderson; 34. (DNS) 14-Scott Harrington
WISSOTA STREET STOCK
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 27P-Parker Anderson[12]; 2. 19H-Hunter Carter[5]; 3. 51-Eric Riley[23]; 4. 59-Kyle Anderson[19]; 5. 10V-Justin Vogel[18]; 6. 15-Jim Randall[22]; 7. 67-Ryan Satter[8]; 8. 12C-Cody Kummer[7]; 9. 46-Jonny Carter[17]; 10. 05-Kyle Howland[9]; 11. 01-Justin Pogones[13]; 12. 2K-Tyler Klugman[16]; 13. 10-Joe Potter[24]; 14. 19C-Charlie Shiek[28]; 15. 19-Cole Kannegiesser[14]; 16. 16-Greg Platzer[4]; 17. 27H-Hunter Anderson[1]; 18. (DNF) 99-Andy Rossow[25]; 19. (DNF) 11-Kyle Dykhoff[20]; 20. (DNF) 25-Mike Jans[21]; 21. (DNF) 3C-Cory Dykhoff[15]; 22. (DNF) 9K-Kolby Kiehl[11]; 23. (DNF) 12-Kevin Pender[26]; 24. (DNF) 88-Scott Witkowski[6]; 25. (DNF) D1-Dustin Doughty[2]; 26. (DNF) 33-Daniel Aberle[27]; 27. (DNF) 5-Royce Jawaski[3]; 28. (DNF) 69-Bryan Crandall[10]
B Feature 1: 1. 59-Kyle Anderson[4]; 2. 25-Mike Jans[7]; 3. 51-Eric Riley[3]; 4. 99-Andy Rossow[2]; 5. 33-Daniel Aberle[8]; 6. 22-Cory Rodin[11]; 7. 71-Josh Long[1]; 8. 7BR-Lucas Boyce[10]; 9. 5F-Mike Flickinger[9]; 10. (DNF) 5P-Ryan Pommerer[6]; 11. (DNF) 19X-Todd Carter[5]; 12. (DNF) 62G-Kenny Barber[13]; 13. (DNS) 7A-Ben Albertson
B Feature 2: 1. 11-Kyle Dykhoff[12]; 2. 15-Jim Randall[3]; 3. 10-Joe Potter[6]; 4. 12-Kevin Pender[9]; 5. 19C-Charlie Shiek[8]; 6. 1X-Clifford Houser[1]; 7. 24W-Ashley Wampler[2]; 8. 2U-Kasey Ussatis[4]; 9. 47-Russell Carlson[7]; 10. 77-Daniel Harstad[10]; 11. 44-Avery Wendt[5]; 12. (DNS) 10T-Darek Turner
WISSOTA MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 21X-Travis Saurer[2]; 2. 10X-Dustin Bitzan[4]; 3. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[7]; 4. 57-Mike Anderson[9]; 5. 2J-Blake Jegtvig[1]; 6. 2X-Brady Gerdes[8]; 7. 48D-Brent Dutenhoffer[5]; 8. 53-Chris Mensen[10]; 9. 5K-Tyler Kaeter[14]; 10. 24-Brandon Dolman[11]; 11. 8S-Tony Schill[12]; 12. F15-Devin Fouquette[16]; 13. 6T-Corky Thomas[15]; 14. 53D-Ryan Damm[13]; 15. (DNF) 73-Ryan Nelson[17]; 16. (DNF) 26X-Brent Pulskamp[18]; 17. (DNF) 26G-Ryan Gierke[6]; 18. (DNF) 6X-Zach Johnson[19]; 19. (DNF) 7T-Joseph Thomas[3]
360 SPRINTS - NON-WINGED
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 99-Bryan Roach[2]; 2. 97-Cam Schafer[4]; 3. 87-Mike Mueller[3]; 4. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[1]; 5. 8-Nick DaRonco[8]; 6. 69-Jon Lewerer[5]; 7. 22-Jeff Pellersels[7]; 8. 7-Scott Brandt[6]; 9. 20L-Lucas Logue[11]; 10. 04-Brian Trembath[9]; 11. (DNF) 65-Luke Nellis[10]; 12. (DNF) 61-Jeff Kirchner[12]
