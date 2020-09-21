The I-94 Sure Step Speedway closed out its season Saturday as the three-day Dick Johanneck King of the Dirt races concluded with several champions. Thursday and Friday, the group ran several heats to setup the 14 feature races Saturday.
Grabbing the top spot for the Limited Late Models was Ryan Mikkelson of Alexandria, while Randy Thompson of Lake Park took the crown in the Short Tracker division. In the WISSOTA Late Model race, Dan Ebert of Lake Shore would take the checkered flag.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds sported three features with Shane Sabraski of Rice winning the A feature, Brady Uotinen of Superior, Wisconsin taking the first B Feature and Derek Rieck of Ortonville winning the second B Feature.
Another three-feature division, WISSOTA Modifieds, saw Ebert grab his second crown of the event in the A Feature, while Corky Thomas of Glyndon (B Feature 1) and Mike Stearns of Hecla, South Dakota (B Feature 2) would cross the finish line in B Feature races.
WISSOTA Super Stock also had three races with Sabraski grabbing the throne for a second time. Big Lake’s Kurt Becken would win the first B Feature, while Jeff Crouse of Alexandria took the second B Feature.
Dent’s Ryan Satter would finish the season as the winner of the WISSOTA Street Stock A Feature, while Finley, North Dakota’s Dan Aberle won the B Feature.
Limited Late Model
A Feature: 1. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 2. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 3. Brad Staples, Herman; 4. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 5. D.J. Tesch, Brandt, South Dakota; 6. Dylan Kromschroeder, Cambridge; 7. Dustin Johanneck, Litchfield; 8. Ryan Bjerke, Clear Lake, South Dakota; 9. Rick Nelson, Alexandria; 10. Tim Johnson, Brainerd; 11. Kris Wilke, Porter; 12. Larry Samuelson, Erhard; 13. Zack Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 14. Scott Lehn, Albany; 15. Andrew Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 16. Richard Chasteen, Elk River; 17 (DNF). Tony Croninger, Watertown, South Dakota; 18 (DNF). Brady Mellendorf, Brandt, South Dakota; 19 (DNF). Tony Robertson, Watkins; 20 (DNF). John Kaiser, Lake Norden, South Dakota; 21 (DNF). Greg Umlauf, Rothsay; 22 (DNF). Keith Konold, Brandt, South Dakota; DNS. Blake Saathoff, Alexandria.
Short Tracker
A Feature: 1. Randy Thompson, Lake Park; 2. Corey Mehrwerth, St. Stephen; 3. Matt Pederson, Lake Park; 4. Cole Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 5. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls; 6. Nathan Smith, Watertown, South Dakota; 7. Casey Stremick, Harwood, North Dakota; 8. Zach KortFergus Falls; 9. Austin Lammers, Pelican Rapids; 10. Todd Stevens, Elizabeth; 11. Chase Golliet, Fargo; 12. Brady Albertson, Sauk Rapids; 13. Jacob Hagen, Elbow Lake; 14. Levi Lease, Harwood, North Dakota; 15. Shawn Beto, Wahpeton; 16. Brent Engler, Barrett; 17. Jarrett Huus, Fergus Falls; 18. Andy Booke, Wahpeton; 19 (DNF). Curtis Huseth, Underwood; 20 (DNF). Jeff Lofquist, Fergus Falls; 21 (DNF). Hunter Goulet, Fargo; 22 (DNF). Jeff Hanson, Barrett; 23 (DNF). Brady Hagen, Montevideo; 24 (DNF). Nic Hiles, Miltona; 25 (DNF). Brady Molter, Rothsay; DNS. Shawn Robinson, Dalton; DQ. Kevin Youngquist, Barney, North Dakota.
WISSOTA Late Model
A Feature: 1. Dan Ebert, Lake Shore; 2. Jeffrey Massingill, Keewatin; 3. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 4. Cole Searing, Huron, South Dakota; 5. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 6. Cole Schill, Horace, North Dakota; 7. Jeff Provinzino, Hibbing; 8. Shawn Meyer, Wahpeton; 9. Jordan Tollakson, Montevideo; 10. Derek Vesel, Hibbing; 11. Casey Meyer, Wahpeton; 12. Shawn Kirwin, Morris; 13. Chuck Swenson, Watertown, South Dakota; 14. Dustin Bluhm, Herman; 15. Bryce Sward, Nelson; 16. Dustin Hapka, Fargo; 17. D.J. Tesch, Brandt, South Dakota; 18. George Ledin Jr., Britt; 19. Trevor Walsh, Watertown, South Dakota; 20. Clarence Washburn, Hector; 21. Jerry Hauge, Underwood; 22. Bradley Vigen, Grand Forks; 23 (DNF). Cory Tammen, Moorhead; 24 (DNF). Dan Dowling, Davenport, North Dakota; 25 (DNF). Cole Babcock, Rothsay; 26 (DNF). Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 27 (DNF). Don Shaw, Ham Lake; 28 (DNF). Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; DNS. Landon Atkinson, Little Falls.
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature: 1. Shane Sabraski, Rice; 2. Corey Storck, Morris; 3. Brennon Weight, LaMoure, North Dakota; 4. Travis Schulte, Clear Lake; 5. Cody Lee, Starbuck; 6. Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 7. Hunter Hougard, Warren; 8. Shane Howell, Buffalo; 9. Matt Schow, McIntosh; 10. Justin Froemming, Garfield; 11. Mike Nichols, Watertown, South Dakota; 12. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 13. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 14. Shawn Kelley, New Richmond, Wisconsin; 15. Reise Stenberg, Argusville, North Dakota; 16. Alex Langland, Enderlin, North Dakota; 17. Tyler Vernon, Ashland, Wisconsin; 18. Scott Harrington, Waubay, South Dakota; 19. Brady Uotinen, Superior, Wisconsin; 20. Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 21. Derek Rieck, Ortonville; 22. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 23. Tony Croninger, Watertown, South Dakota; 24. Tommy Nichols, Watertown, South Dakota; 25. Scott Bintz, Jamestown, North Dakota; 26 (DNF). Alan Olafson, Blackduck; 27 (DNF). Josh Backman, Alberta; 28 (DNF). Kyle Langland, Enderlin, North Dakota; 29 (DNF). Tim Johnson, Brainerd; 30 (DNF). Jeff Nelson, Perham.
B Feature 1: 1. Brady Uotinen, Superior, Wisconsin; 2. Alan Olafson, Blackduck; 3. Scott Harrington, Waubay, South Dakota; 4. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 5. Josh Backman, Alberta; 6. Jake Frericks, Grove City; 7. Tony Clemetson, Verndale; 8 (DNF). Jamie Norman, Battle Lake; 9 (DNF). Rick Norman, Underwood; 10 (DNF). Ryan Veralrud, Ottertail; 11 (DNF). Grady Shearer, St. Cloud; 12 (DNF). Matt Baker, Saint Joseph; DNS. Cole Neset, Fargo; DNS. Phil Christlieb, Fargo.
B Feature 2: 1. Derek RieckOrtonville; 2. Scott Bintz, Jamestown, North Dakota; 3. Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 4. Tyler Vernon, Ashland, Wisconsin; 5. Tommy Nichols, Watertown, South Dakota; 6. Haley Lee, Starbuck; 7. Charlie Zander, Stanchfield; 8. Scott Oeltjen, Villard; 9. Kelly Haack, Hoffman; 10 (DNF). Jason Steinbeisser, Marshall; DNS. Austin Chyba, Browerville; DNS. Aaron Wical, Glyndon; DNS. Ryan Payson, Fergus Falls.
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature: 1. Dan Ebert, Lake Shore; 2. Dave Cain, Corcoran; 3. Tyler Peterson, Hickson, North Dakota; 4. Johnny Broking, Grand Rapids; 5. Landon AtkinsonLittle Falls; 6. Shane Sabraski, Rice; 7. Jody Bellefeuille, Duluth; 8. Jayson Good, Watertown, South Dakota; 9. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 10. Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria; 11. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 12. Mike Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 13. Zach Johnson, Lowry; 14. Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud; 15. Josh Thoennes, Nelson; 16. Brandon Copp, Brule, Wisconsin; 17. Bob Broking, Grand Rapids; 18. Mike Stearns, Hecla, South Dakota; 19. Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, South Dakota; 20. James Trantina III, St. Joseph; 21. Davey Mills, Bemidji; 22. Dale Ames, Huron, South Dakota; 23. Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 24. Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 25. Brian Diede, Huron, South Dakota; 26 (DNF). Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 27 (DNF). Tyler Vernon, Ashland, Wisconsin; 28 (DNF). Tim Johnson, Brainerd;29 (DNF). Brady Gerdes, Villard; 30 (DNF). Blake Jegtvig, Hawley.
B Feature 1: 1. Corky Thomas, Glyndon; 2. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 3. Dale Ames, Huron, South Dakota; 4. Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 5. Tyler Vernon, Ashland, Wisconsin; 6. Tim Johnson, Brainerd; 7. Arne Anderson, Watertown, South Dakota; 8. McKenzie Gerdes, Alexandria; 9. Tim Thomas, West Fargo; 10. Cole Babcock, Rothsay; DNS. Don Eischens, Richmond.
B Feature 2: 1. Mike Stearns, Hecla, South Dakota; 2. Blake Jegtvig, Hawley; 3. James Trantina III, St. Joseph; 4. Jeremy NelsonAlexandria; 5. Davey Mills, Bemidji; 6. Al Uotinen, Superior, Wisconsin; 7. Erick Thiesse, Brainerd; 8. Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel; 9 (DNF). Jon Tollakson, Montevideo; DNS. Taylor Grove, Glyndon.
WISSOTA Street Stock
A Feature: 1. Ryan Satter, Dent; 2. Jim Gullikson, Nowthen; 3. Todd Carter, Lisbon, North Dakota; 4. Justin Vogel, Brooten; 5. Kyle Dykhoff, Starbuck; 6. Jonny Carter, Lisbon, North Dakota; 7. Kyle Anderson, Jamestown, North Dakota; 8. Joe Potter, Euclid; 9. Jack Koranda, Bluffton; 10. Danny Richards, Mondovi, Wisconsin; 11. Daniel Aberle, Finley; 12. Kolby Kiehl, Barron, Wisconsin; 13. Kasey Ussatis, Nome, North Dakota; 14. Craig Gardner, Eagle Bend; 15. Gavin Rowland, Ogilvie; 16. Hunter Carter, Fargo; 17. Dean Nething, Wood Lake; 18. Doug Olmscheid, Belgrade; 19. Nicholas Green, Watertown, South Dakota; 20 (DNF). Patrick LaMere, Great Falls, Montana; 21 (DNF). Russell Kostreba, Zimmerman; 22 (DNF). Dale Louwagie, Cottonwood; 23 (DNF). Cole Kannegiesser, Hancock; 24 (DNF). Bryan Crandall, Herman; 25 (DNF). Kegan Stueve, Greenwald; 26 (DNF). Scott Huston, Benson; 27 (DNF). Cole Richards, Mondovi, Wisconsin; 28 (DNF). Eric Riley, Morris; 29 (DNF). Andrew Bangsund, Alexandria; 30 (DNF). Cory Dykhoff, Perham.
B Feature: 1. Daniel Aberle, Finley, North Dakota; 2. Cole Richards, Mondovi, Wisconsin; 3. Dean Nething, Wood Lake; 4. Hunter Carter, Fargo; 5. Dale Louwagie, Cottonwood; 6. Patrick LaMere, Great Falls, Montana; 7. Scott Huston, Benson; 8. Nicholas Green, Watertown, South Dakota; 9. Doug Olmscheid, Belgrade; 10. Kegan Stueve, Greenwald; 11. Megan Blomgren, Eagle Bend; 12. Kenny Barber, Starbuck; 13 (DNF). Joe Weber, Benson; 14 (DNF). Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 15 (DNF). Charlie Shiek, Foley; 16 (DNF). Chad Andersen, Dent; DNS. Mike Hart, Erhard.
WISSOTA Super Stock
A Feature: 1. Shane Sabraski, Rice; 2. Kevin Burdick, Proctor; 3. Brandon DuellmanWinona; 4. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 5. Ryan Kostreba, Elk River; 6. William Lund, Brandon; 7. Dustin Nelson, Ogilvie; 8. Scott Lawrence, Superior, Wisconsin; 9. Justin Tammen, Clara City; 10. Jeff Flaten, Hancock; 11. Jon Crouse, Alexandria; 12. Jon Frolik, Texarkana, Texas; 13. Brayden Hedtke, Atwater; 14. Travis Scott, Glenwood; 15. Matt Sparby, Bemidji; 16. Joel Snyder, Cambridge; 17 (DNF). Tim Johnson, Brainerd; 18 (DNF). Josh Zimpel, Braham; 19 (DNF). Jordan Henkemeyer, Sauk Rapids; 20 (DNF). Jared Zimpel, Braham; 21 (DNF). Gary Husmann, Litchfield; 22 (DNF). Matt Fester, Grove City; 23 (DNF). Kurt Becken, Big Lake; 24 (DNF). Tommy Richards, Mondovi, Wisconsin; 25 (DNF). Don Eischens, Richmond; 26 (DNF). Tristan LaBarge, Kelly Lake; 27 (DNF). Dylan Kromschroeder, Cambridge; 28 (DNF). Dave Mass, East Bethel; 29 (DNF). Ryan Flaten, Madison, MN; 30 (DNF). Shawn Fernkes, Pennock.
B Feature 1: 1. Kurt BeckenBig Lake; 2. Justin Tammen, Clara City; 3. Matt Sparby, Bemidji; 4. Brayden Hedtke, Atwater; 5. Jared Zimpel, Braham; 6. Andrew Johnson, Brainerd; 7. Dominic Baker, Osakis; 8. Braidyn LaMere, Great Falls, Montana; 9. Kevin Schmidt, Becker; DNS. Ben Johnson, New London.
B Feature 2: 1. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 2. Dylan Kromschroeder, Cambridge; 3. Jon FrolikTexarkana, Texas; 4. Travis Scott, Glenwood; 5. Joel Snyder, Cambridge; 6. Taylor Garberich, Maynard; 7. Patrick LaMere, Great Falls, Montana; 8. David Dosh, Brainerd; 9 (DNF). Jim Critser, Cyrus.
