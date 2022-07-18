Heavy rain and thunderstorms, leading to wet grounds at I-94 Sure Step Speedway forced World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series and track officials to postpone the July 16 events at the speedway.
The event will now be run on August 2. Tickets for the July 16 event will be good for the August 2 date. If you can't make it for the new date, you can request a refund.
Anyone who bought a pit pass can exchange it on August 2 or mail it to their office in Concord, N.C. for a refund. Please include Name and address.
Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws, based in Concord, N.C., is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada.
CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision also broadcasts World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world.
