Dirt began flying for the first time Friday and Saturday as I-94 Sure Step Speedway in Fergus Falls kicked off its 2021 season.
On Night 1, several out-of-towners took home the checkered flag. Ryan Mikkelson (Limited Late Model) of Alexandria, Matthew Dittman (Short Tracker) Willmar, Jeffrey Massingill (WISSOTA Late Model) of Keewatin, Christ Mensen (WISSOTA Modifieds) of Carlos, Ryan Satter (WISSOTA Street Stock) of Dent and Shane Sabraski (WISSOTA Super Stock) of Rice finished in first.
Brock Gronwold was the lone Fergus Falls winner as he crossed the finish line in first in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds division.
The second night saw even more success from traveling racers as they took the top spots in six of the seven races. Sabraski would pick up his second consecutive win in the WISSOTA Super Stock, while Fergus Falls’ Ben Wolden bounced back from a runner-up finish on Friday to capture the checkered flag Saturday in the Limited Late Model division.
Other Saturday winners included Matt Pederson (Short Tracker) of Lake Park, Kyle Dykhoff (WISSOTA Street Stock) of Starbuck, Ryan Gierke (Midwest Modifieds) of Villard, Matt Baker (WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds) of St. Joseph and Dave Mass (WISSOTA Late Model) of East Bethel.
It will be a regular race night Friday, May 7, as pits open at 4 p.m., gates at 5:30 p.m. and races getting underway at 7 p.m.
Friday
Limited Late Model
1. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 2. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 3. Dustin Johanneck, Litchfield; 4. Scott Zimmerman, Rothsay; 5. Derek Quinn, Brandon; 6. Zack Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 7. Larry Samuelson, Erhard; 8. Andrew Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 9. Mike Hart, Erhard; 10. Kevin Bahr, Bemidji; 11. Jarrett Huus, Fergus Falls.
Short Tracker
1. Matthew Dittman, Willmar; 2. Josiah Martin, Willmar; 3. Kevin Youngquist, Barney, North Dakota; 4. Peter Martin, Willmar; 5. Madison Schreiber, Dalton; 6. Shawn Beto, Wahpeton; 7. Casey Stremick, Harwood, North Dakota; 8. Doug Martin, Willmar; 9. Zach Kort, Fergus Falls; 10. Wade Bergerud, Dalton; 11. Adrian Kubitz, Ottertail; 12. Levi Lease, Harwood, North Dakota; 13. Brent Engler, Barrrett; 14. Jacob Hagen, Elbow Lake; 15. Matt Pederson, Lake Park; 16. Brady Molter, Rothsay; 17. Danielle Stevens, Fergus Falls; 18. Todd Stevens, Carlos; 19. Jeff Hanson, Barrett; 20. Christian Kast, Fairmount, North Dakota; 21. Kris Benlioglu, Dilworth; 22. Katelyn Warner, Starbuck; 23. Nic Hiles, Miltona; 24. Devin Goulet, Fargo; 25. Curtis Huseth, Underwood; 26. Mike Hart, Erhard; DNS. Robert Hosking, Fargo; DNS. Hunter Goulet, Fargo.
WISSOTA Late Model
1. Jeffrey Massingill, Keewatin; 2. Shane Edginton, Winnipeg, Manitoba; 3. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 4. Mike Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 5. Scott Ward, Watertown, South Dakota; 6. Shawn Meyer, Wahpeton; 7. Cole Schill, Horace, North Dakota; 8. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 9. Greg Meyer Wahpeton; 10. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 11. Dustin Hapka, Fargo; 12. Chuck Swenson, Watertown, South Dakota; 13. Dan Dowling, Davenport, North Dakota; 14. Jerry Hauge, Underwood; 15. Blake Swenson, Watertown, South Dakota; 16. Bryce Sward, Nelson; 17. Don Shaw, Ham Lake; DNS. Harry Johnson, Breckenridge; DNS. Cole Babcock, Rothsay.
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds
1. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 2. Mike Nichols, Watertown, South Dakota; 3. Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 4. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 5. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 6. Shane Howell, Buffalo; 7. Scott Bintz, Jamestown, North Dakota; 8. Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen; 9.Jake Frericks, Grove City; 10. Brennan Gave, Princeton; 11. Travis Engebretson, Cyrus; 12. Ashton Schulte, St. Cloud; 13. Jeff Nelson, Perham; 14. Ron Saurer , Dalton; 15. Jamie Norman, Battle Lake; 16. Scott Oeltjen, Villard; 17. Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 18. Rick Norman, Underwood; 19. Austin Chyba, Browerville; 20. Dave Cain, Corcoran; 21. Matt Baker, Saint Joseph; 22. Haley Lee, Starbuck; 23. Jon Carlson Brandon; DNS. Cody Lee, Starbuck.
WISSOTA Modifieds
1. Chris Mensen, Carlos; 2. Jayson Good, Watertown, South Dakota; 3. Shane Sabraski, Rice; 4. Tyler Peterson Hickson, North Dakota; 5. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 6. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 7. Landon Atkinson, Little Falls; 8. Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 9. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 10. Brandon Dolman, Alexandria; 11. Josh Thoennes, Nelson; 12. Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud; 13. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 14. Corey Jones, Zimmerman; 15. Trevor Anderson, Watertown, South Dakota; 16. Shane Howell, Buffalo; 17. Brent Pulskamp, Wahpeton, 18. Corky Thomas, Glyndon; 19. Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria; 20. Aaron Sowers,Watertown, South Dakota; DNS. Dave Cain, Corcoran.
WISSOTA Street Stock
1. Ryan Satter, Dent; 2. Cory Dykhoff, Perham; 3. Daniel Aberle, Finley, North Dakota; 4. Andrew Bangsund, Alexandria; 5. Hunter Carter, Fargo; 6. Justin Vogel, Brooten; 7. Joe Potter, Euclid; 8. Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wisconsin; 9. Eric Riley, Morris; 10. Hunter Anderson, Phillips, Wisconsin; 11. Kasey Ussatis, Nome, North Dakota; 12. Jeff Ekdahl, Oakdale; 13. Kevin Pender, Barnesville; 14. Tanner Horn, Wadena; 15. Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 16. Cole Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 17. Avery Wendt, Brandon; 18. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls; 19. Brent Clemensen, Ashby; 20. Jack Koranda, Bluffton; 21. Kyle Dykhoff, Starbuck; 22. Brandon Corbett, Grand Forks; DNS. Kenny Barber, Starbuck.
WISSOTA Super Stock
1. Shane Sabraski, Rice; 2. Kevin Burdick, Proctor; 3. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 4. Josh Zimpel, Braham; 5. Dexton Koch, Becker; 6. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 7. Trevor Saurer, Dalton; 8. Jared Zimpel, Braham; 9. Travis Scott, Glenwood; 10. Karter Reents, Glenwood; 11. Kurt Becken, Big Lake; 12. Jacob Knapper, Montevideo; 13. Trent Brutger, Watkins; 14. Trajan Schmidt, Watertown, South Dakota; 15. Bailey Rosch, Alexandria; 16. Matt Sparby, Bemidji; 17. Jeff Flaten, Hancock; 18. Jordan Henkemeyer, Sauk Rapids; 19. Shawn Wageman, Breezy Point; DNS. Jim Critser, Cyrus.
Saturday
Limited Late Model
1. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 2. Tony Croninger, Watertown, South Dakota; 3. Derek Quinn, Brandon; 4. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 5.Dustin Johanneck, Litchfield; 6. Zack Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 7. Mike Hart, Erhard; 8. Larry Samuelson, Erhard; 9. Andrew Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 10. Kevin Bahr, Bemidji; 11. Scott Zimmerman, Rothsay; 12. Jarrett Huus, Fergus Falls.
Short Tracker
1. Matt Pederson, Lake Park; 2. Brady Molter, Rothsay; 3. Zach Kort, Fergus Falls; 4. Shawn Beto, Wahpeton; 5. Kevin Youngquist, Barney, North Dakota; 6. Curtis Huseth, Underwood; 7. Brent Engler, Barrett; 8. Casey Stremick, Harwood, North Dakota; 9. Adrian Kubitz, Ottertail; 10. Mike Hart, Erhard; 11. Wade Bergerud, Dalton; 12. Madison Schreiber, Dalton; 13. Levi Lease, Harwood, North Dakota; 14. Danielle Stevens, Fergus Falls; 15. Jeff Hanson, Barrett; 16. Jason Kast, Fairmont, North Dakota; 17. Christian Kast, Fairmount, North Dakota; 18. Nic Hiles, Miltona; 19. Todd Stevens, Carlos; 20. Robert Hosking, Fargo; 21. Katelyn Warner, Starbuck; 22. Devin Goulet, Fargo.
WISSOTA Late Model
1. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 2. Bryce Sward, Nelson; 3. Jeffrey Massingill Keewatin; 4. Shane Edginton, Winnipeg, Manitoba; 5. Mike Greseth Harwood, North Dakota; 6. Scott Ward, Watertown, South Dakota;
7. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 8. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 9. Greg Meyer, Wahpeton; 10. Dustin Hapka, Fargo; 11. Brody Troftgruben, Grand Forks; 12. Shawn Meyer, Wahpeton; 13. Chuck Swenson, Watertown, South Dakota; 14. Dan Dowling, Davenport, North Dakota; 15. Jerry Hauge, Underwood; 16. Cole Schill, Horace, North Dakota; 17. Blake Swenson, Watertown, South Dakota; 18. Mitch Johnson, Hickson, North Dakota; 19. Harry Johnson, Breckenridge; DNS. Cole Babcock, Rothsay.
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds
1. Matt Baker, Saint Joseph; 2. Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 3. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 4. Mike Nichols, Watertown, South Dakota; 5. Shane Howell, Buffalo; 6. Scott Bintz, Jamestown; 7. Jon Stepan, Brandon; 8. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 9. Jeff Nelson, Perham; 10. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 11. Travis Engebretson, Cyrus; 12. Chad Gronner, Underwood; 13. Jamie Norman Battle Lake; 14. Gary James Nelson, Ponemah; 15. Justin Froemming, Elbow Lake; 16. Austin Chyba, Browerville; 17. Jake Frericks Grove City; 18. Scott Oeltjen, Villard; 19. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 20. Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 21.Jon Carlson, Brandon; 22. Haley Lee, Starbuck; 23. Rick Norman, Underwood; DNS. Terry Reilly, Watertown, South Dakota.
Midwest Modifieds
1. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 2. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 3. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 4. Tyler Peterson, Hickson, North Dakota; 5. Shane Sabraski, Rice; 6. Jayson Good, Watertown, South Dakota; 7. Josh Thoennes, Nelson; 8. Brandon Dolman, Alexandria; 9. Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 10. Landon Atkinson, Little Falls; 11. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 12. Shane Howell, Buffalo; 13. Corky Thomas, Glyndon; 14. Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud; 15. Brent Pulskamp, Wahpeton; 16. Tim Thomas, West Fargo; 17. Aaron Sowers, Watertown, South Dakota; 18. Chris Mensen, Carlos; 19. Corey Jones, Zimmerman.
WISSOTA Street Stock
1. Kyle Dykhoff, Starbuck; 2. Justin Vogel, Brooten; 3. Todd Carter, Lisbon, North Dakota; 4. Joe Potter, Euclid; 5. Ryan Satter, Dent; 6. Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wisconsin; 7. Kyle Anderson, Jamestown, North Dakota; 8. Eric Riley, Morris; 9. Hunter Anderson, Phillips, Wisconsin; 10. Andrew Bangsund, Alexandria; 11. Cory Dykhoff, Perham; 12. Billie Christ, Jamestown, North Dakota; 13. Kasey Ussatis, Nome, North Dakota; 14. Tanner Horn, Wadena; 15. Kevin Pender, Barnesville; 16. Jaden Christ, Jamestown, North Dakota; 17. Cole Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 18. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls; 19. Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 20. Chad Andersen, Dent; 21. Avery Wendt, Brandon; 22. Brent Clemensen, Ashby; 23. Brandon Corbett, Grand Forks; DNS. Kenny Barber, Starbuck.
WISSOTA Super Stock
1. Shane Sabraski, Rice; 2. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 3. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 4. Trajan Schmidt, Watertown, South Dakota; 5. Jared Zimpel, Braham; 6. Trent Brutger, Watkins; 7. Jacob Knapper, Montevideo; 8. Josh Zimpel, Braham; 9. Ryan Flaten, Madison; 10. Kurt Becken, Big Lake; 11. Karter Reents, Glenwood; 12. Jeff Flaten, Hancock; 13. Trevor Saurer, Dalton; 14. Taylor Garberich, Maynard; DNS. Stewart Schipke, Aberdeen, South Dakota; DNS. Jim Critser, Cyrus; DNS. Bailey Rosch, Alexandria.
