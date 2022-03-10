Willow, Alaska - The 2022 Iditarod is officially underway. Mushers departed from the Willow Community Center on Mar. 6, they’re currently making their long adventure through the Alaskan wilderness to Nome.
The Iditarod is an annual long-distance sled dog race run in early March. It travels from Anchorage to Nome. Mushers and a team of 14 dogs of which at least five must be on the towline at the finish line, cover the distance in eight to 15 days or more. The Iditarod began in 1973 as an event to test the best sled dog mushers and teams but evolved into today's highly competitive race.
Anchorage musher Hugh Neff happily prepared for his 14th Iditarod with the company of friends, family and his beloved canine companions at the Willow Community Center. He said that he was looking forward to returning to the traditional race route that starts out of Willow and ends in Nome after running the altered course in 2021 that started and ended out of Deshka Landing.
“To me, without Nome, there is no Iditarod. So, I’m glad we’re going to Nome,” Neff said.
Neff mentioned that living in Alaska and running the Iditarod is something that he’s wanted to do since a young age. He said that he grew up in Chicago and read a lot of books about Alaska. Seeing Hobo Jim on TV motivated him to make the trip. He said they eventually became friends and went on many adventures around the world together.
Neff is dedicating his 2022 Iditarod run to the iconic Alaskan musician who died last year due to cancer. He said that he wants to honor his friend and mentor’s life and legacy.
“This race is all about Hobo,” Neff said. ”He was just a very spiritual man. He’s what Alaska is all about. It’s not about talking. It’s about doing.”
According to Neff, successfully finishing the Iditarod requires patience, passion and perseverance. He said that riding through the pureness of nature and answering the call of the wild is what motivates him to keep coming back year after year.
“It’s all about the freedom of living on the trail and getting away from civilization,” Neff said.
Fairbanks musher Kailyn Davis is running her first Iditarod this year. Davis said that she grew up in Alaska and she’s wanted to be part of the Iditarod since she was seven years old.
“I’ve always loved dogs,” Davis said. “We just gonna take it one checkpoint at a time. We’re gonna keep it at a steady and fun pace.”
Davis said that she was undaunted by the challenging trek ahead of her as she prepared her team for departure.
“It feels great. It’s really exciting,” Davis said. “It’s been such a lifelong dream for me. I’ll be pretty motivated by that in itself.”
For current race standings and other information about the 2022 Iditarod, visit iditarod.com.