Recently, I shared with you some of the stadiums that I have visited in my lifetime and how I have a running bucket list, to see how many I can get to over the years. I named a few specific ones that have stuck out in my adventures but wanted to share with you a double dip feature, if you will.
This past spring, myself and a friend decided to go west and enjoy a weekend of baseball in the Bay Area. A chance to be at two different ballparks in less than 24 hours was an easy decision, I was hooked from the moment my friend asked if I was interested in going. To add to what was already going to be a sports filled weekend, the NFL draft was also going on. Being on the west coast and all, after arriving in San Francisco and to our air bnb, the first round of the draft was just starting (5 p.m. in San Fran) – it was a good way to kick off the weekend.
Our itinerary consisted of seeing a ball game at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, on Friday evening and then a day game that Saturday, at the Oakland Coliseum (currently branded as RingCentral Coliseum). After blending in as tourists during the day time on Friday (I suggest Alcatraz if you’re ever in the area), we headed towards the Giants ballpark.
One thing that I like to do when visiting a stadium for the first time is to see how well the stadium mixes in with its surrounding area. Oracle Park is well known for its setting next to the bay and the famous McCovey Cove over the right field wall. The stadium is well featured in the area and blends in nicely along the harbor. We elected to spend some time before the game at a local watering hole that was attached to the stadium, Public House was the name of the place.
I only mention that place because we were able to access the stadium from the sports bar. They had someone sitting at a doorway who scanned the tickets off of my friend’s phone. From there we were into one of the walking ramps that led you up to the main concourse of the stadium.
As soon as we made it to the main level and being able to see all of the field, it was an absolutely gorgeous sight. Even after seeing the stadium hundreds of times on tv (the Giants have had a lot of success in my lifetime), justice was being done by seeing it in person. The oversized coke bottle and baseball glove in left field looked fantastic. I also found out that there is a slide (I’m assuming it was for kids only, as I did not attempt to go down it) inside the coke bottle.
We took a spin around the park before finding our spots. There didn’t appear to be a bad seat in the house. I especially enjoyed standing by the right field wall and checking out the cove. A few people in different rafts were waiting for the game to begin and hoped a home run was hit out of the park. All in all, there was a really good ambiance inside and outside of Oracle Park. The Washington Nationals were intown for the weekend and ended up cruising to a victory that night.
While there was a large crowd in their seats for first pitch, over the early innings it seemed like every time there was a dead ball or in between batters, more people were walking in for the first time. By the middle innings, the place was at almost max capacity. The night was capped off by a very intense fireworks show that likely anyone around the Bay Area was able to take in.
The next day, we slowly made our way over to Oakland and to the ballpark. We were fortunate enough to have another friend, who lives in San Fran, join us. His local expertise with public transportation was key.
I will admit there were fewer and fewer passengers on the train as we made our way down to the coliseum. I knew ahead of time that my experience with the two ballparks would be vastly different. And it was.
The struggle for the Oakland Athletics to get fans into the stands has been well documented over the last few years in the sports world. This particular Saturday, the A’s were playing the Cleveland Guardians and it was close to a 50/50 split on fans. Interestingly enough, we ran into a couple of Cleveland fans who had also been at the Giants game the night before.
You could feel the history of the stadium and I have to agree that “Mount Davis” really is a bit of a sore eye. After exploring some of the upper deck areas, we eventually moved to the lower level, where most of the fans were sitting. Besides the massive amount of stands that are covered in tarps in the upper decks, the park is also known for its vast foul territory behind home plate and down both of the foul lines.
Much like seeing the Giants stadium for the first time in person, the foul area was mind boggling to see. It felt like, at times, players making their way from the dugout to home plate took forever … but I’m sure pitchers don’t complain too much.
There wasn’t much weight to both of the games, being early season and non-divisional contests. I enjoyed both ballparks and the uniqueness they each offer. Ticket prices were relatively decent at both parks and surprisingly food and beverage prices were not outlandish.
It was a brief visit but definitely worthy of a weekend get-away. It was my first visit to California and I suggest to anyone, if you have a chance for a Bay Area double dip in baseball, do it.