In style: Fergus girls open season with route

Opening up the 2022-23 hockey campaign, the Fergus Falls Otters girls squad picked up a stout victory over rival Detroit Lakes, 14-0, on Nov. 10, in DL.
Senior Tyra Skjeret led the way, as she finished with five goals and an assist. Fergus scored seven goals in the first period, six in the second and one in the third.
Things got started right around the four minute mark, as Skjeret scored on an assist from Maddie Hulter. Just thirty seconds later, it was Hulter lighting the lamp from Ella Starzl. Just before the midway point of the first, Skjeret tallied her second, with Lydia Johnson and Maggie Greenagel assisting. Then it was McKenzie Sjolie who got a goal, credit Isabel Kloster with the pass. Skjeret would add her third of the period a minute later, with Kloster and Averie Tonneson picking up the assists. Fergus added two more goals in the minute of play, an unassisted one from Skjeret and then Johnson scoring from Hulter.
In the second period, the Otters scored five of their six goals in the frame over a five minute stretch. Hulter got things rolling on a pass from Skjeret. The two then switched roles, with Skjeret getting her fifth of the night. Rachel DeBrito got in the score column, with Ava Werner and Maddie Brimhall picking up points. Werner picked up one herself (with Johnson helping) and then Sky Norgren scored back-to-back goals, making it 13-0 after two.
The lone goal in the third was tallied by Brimhall, Ava Eklund and Debrito with the assists.
Fergus had 55 shots on goal compared to just five for DL.
“Werner and Johnson both scored their first varsity goals in the game,” stated Fergus Falls coach Tim Lill.
Now at 1-0 on the season, the Otters are set to host Marshall, on Nov. 11.
