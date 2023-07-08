Inaugural Carl's Corner Awards Show

The first ever “Carl’s Corner Awards Show” was held on Jun. 28 at Legacy Hall on the campus of M State. A modest crowd was on hand to witness the unveiling of the winners. There was a male and female athlete of the year from each of the nine public schools in Otter Tail County. Also, there were eight individual awards handed out, with one winner being selected across OTC. A list of the winners is below.
Athletes of the year for each school:
Fergus Falls -- Male: Ben Swanson Female: Tyra Skjeret.
New York Mills -- Male: Monte Briard Female: Kali Olson.
Parkers Prairie -- Male: David Revering Female: Cora Johnson.
County awards:
Athlete of the year – Alex Jensen (Fergus Falls)
Comeback player of the year – Tyson Misegades (Henning)
Academic Athlete – Becca Schnidler (Fergus Falls)
Sports and Service – Matthew Knutson (Hillcrest)
Student Manager – Landon Leitch (OTC Baseball)
Coach of the year – Brian Hovland (Underwood)
Fan Favorite – Jaydon Manteufel (Fergus Falls)
The Brayden Nelson award* – Mckenzie Sjolie (Fergus Falls)
Also please note, some but not all awards have found their respective winner. If you see a name that is your or someone you know, inform them they/you can pick up their award at 125 North Union Avenue, Suite 301 in Fergus Falls.
*The Brayden Nelson award is handed out in honor of the Fergus Falls junior who passed away this spring. It goes to someone who is the ultimate teammate, looking for team success more than just individual and also does the little things that coaches notice.
