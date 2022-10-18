Traveling to take on the Trojans of Ortonville, on Oct. 14, the Hillcrest Comets could not muster enough offense, in a 52-14 loss.
Ortonville scored a pair of first quarter touchdowns, to take a 16-0 lead after the first 12 minutes. They would score twice more over the first five minutes of the second, adding on a pair of two-point conversions and increasing their lead to 32-0.
Hillcrest got on the board late in the first half, as Erik Bjorndahl hooked up with Gabe Swedenburg for a 51 yard touchdown pass. The point after kick was good by Mathias Gjerme, making it 32-7 at the break.
The Trojans scored another pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, making it 44-7.
Both teams scored once more in the fourth. First it was Ortonville and then with just a few seconds left, Ethan Swedberg connected with Swedenburg for a six-yard touchdown. Gjerme added on the PAT, making the final 52-14.
“Key injuries to starters and inconsistency on defense have hurt us all year,” mentioned Comets coach Korey Fry. “Defensively, we are struggling overall with our assignments and making stops when we need them. Offensively, not having Evan Lindgren really hurt us. His presence alone means a lot to our team and how teams play us.”
Bjorndahl finished 14-30 for 150 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception. Swedenburg was the leading receiver, nine catches for 143 yards and two scores. Thor Ewan finished with nine carries for 38 rushing yards and Gjerme had 11 for 30.
Defensively, Micah Bermel had 10 total tackles and Gjerme six. Swedberg came up with an interception.
“We hope to get Lindgren back this week,” observed Fry. “But we will be down other key contributors this week. We hope to get back on track for senior night this Wednesday before heading into the playoffs.”
Hillcrest, 2-5, will host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, on Oct. 19.
