We live in a day and age where technology is at our fingertips and we can access information quicker than ever. Now this isn’t groundbreaking thoughts, it’s a matter of fact. With that ability and for sports enthusiasts like myself, it allows for many people to keep up to the minute on their favorite topic.
Thanks to different platforms and their streaming services, as well as some of our traditional ways (cable/internet/radio/tv providers etc.), anyone can be bombarded with or feel an overload of keeping up with all of the sports and activities that are out there.
So is it possible that there could be too much sports?
In my mind, no, there is not. If anything, it feels like an absolute blast to be able to see what is available to watch or to follow via some kind of gamecast. Sure, at times it might feel like a bit, but more often than not, we prioritize what we do want to keep up with and watch.
Not even one will try and keep up with all things that are going on within the sporting world. Some of it depends on where you grew up, what you were exposed to or perhaps played/participated in. Others may have had influences from parents or relatives, coaches or teachers.
I didn’t play every sport growing up (money and time were a factor), so the sports that I did play I certainly have kept up my fandom and love for those sports. One of the more rewarding aspects to me, as far as the sports world is concerned, is learning (and continuing to learn) about those I didn’t play or had little knowledge about.
Even having grown up here in the State of Hockey, I didn’t really start following professional hockey until I had graduated from college. I also didn’t know much about volleyball, but that has changed. Wrestling is another sport that there was little knowledge about, until I entered into my 20’s.
There is also an event that happens every two years, the Olympics! Many of the activities and events I haven’t the slightest idea on what the proper techniques are, or who are some of the world’s greatest, but you better believe I’m glued to those events like I could rattle off the last six gold medalists in that sport.
That also goes for every other youth sport or activity, high school and college levels – if it’s a sport, I’m interested.
It also probably helps that I do not have restrictions on phone time or tv time at home (yes, I am an adult … at least by age). Most evenings are spent channel surfing through different games or finding myself watching a replay from a game I watched as a child.
If you haven’t figured it out by now, I’m probably more than just a sports enthusiast. But, that’s also my job – so I’d say it works out. Everyone has their hobbies, mine just happens to be my career. And no, there is no such thing as too much sports!