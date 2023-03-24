It starts behind the scenes: KSS looking to upgrade weightroom

Renovation plans are underway for the weight room that is located at Kennedy Secondary School, in Fergus Falls.
Some of the equipment that is used currently is approaching almost three decades of use. The space that is currently being used is adequate but machines are run down and the room at times is cluttered.
The new planned weight room would allow for the use of sleds, bands, kettlebells, med balls, plyo boxes and a variety of other things. It would provide multiple programming options to ALL students and athletes.
What is some of the equipment that is being looked at, check below:
18 rack stations with benches.
Three Glute-Ham machines.
Three Lat/Low pull machines.
One universal machine.
Strip of green turf 15ft x 40ft.
New floor with platform inlays so we have one level for easier access and getting around.
Two new sets of dumbbells.
Set of med balls, set of kettlebells, three sets of plyo boxes, multiple sets of bands and two sleds to push/pull.
The projected total cost (as of now) is at $250,000.
Some of the advantages include:
State of the art facility that gives us an advantage in athletics.
Benefits of universal machines, open floor plan, and areas to maneuver for adaptive PE classes.
New equipment and training methods to enhance a rich tradition of strength at Fergus Falls High School.
Major attraction for athletes wanting to stay in our building to train.
Benefits for mental health of students and athletes (e.g., the impact of Covid-19 on both physical and mental health).
The layout of the room provides more working space for large classes, teams, and groups.
Enhance and create a new and exciting culture that coaches, students, teachers, and athletes can rally behind.
Better facility to promote health and wellness for our students.
The mission statement: “We want to provide students and athletes of KSS with a weight room that inspires them to reach their potential. This weight room will include racks that use the space we have efficiently. These racks will be able to house most of the lifts students/athletes do in their workouts. With the new room we've opened up space using the racks to evolve our workout programs and incorporate more athletic movements!”
