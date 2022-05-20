Hosting the Sauk Rapids-Rice (SRR) Storm on May 19, in Central Lakes Conference (CLC) play, the Fergus Falls Otters softball team came up with a doubleheader sweep, 9-7 and 11-2.
Both teams got off to a hot start in game one. The Storm scored three runs in the top of the first inning. In the home half, Rylynn Krein had an RBI double and Madilyn Budke drove in a run. After SRR scored another run in the second, Fergus responded with four of their own.
Karyssa Eberle hit an RBI single and then a pair of runs scored on an error. One more run would come across, as the Otters led 6-4 after two.
The Storm pulled within one before the Otters used a three-run fifth to make it 9-5. SRR scored twice in the sixth but couldn’t draw even.
Fergus was able to overcome six errors to pick up the win.
Krein went the distance on the mound, giving up seven hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. She did not allow an earned run.
Eberle went 2-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Krein was also 2-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Elizabeth Moxness also had two hits and two runs scored.
In the second game, the Storm plated a run in both the second and third innings, before the Otters scored 11 unanswered.
Fergus scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning, taking the lead for good on an RBI single by Krein. They would then break the game wide open with eight runs in the fifth.
12 batters came to the plate, with the first seven reaching in the fifth. Gabby Brimhall and Krein hit back to back doubles in the frame, producing three of the eight runs.
The Otters came up with 12 hits in game two, compared to just three for the Storm.
Eberle pitched all seven innings, walking two and striking out eight.
Brimhall, Krein, Moxness and Kellen Frigaard all drove in a pair of runs. Budke and Moxnes both scored a pair of runs.
The CLC sweep made it three straight wins for the Otters, who are now 5-9. They will host Rocori on May 20, to wrap up the regular season.
Game One
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3 1 1 0 0 2 0
Fergus Falls 2 4 0 0 3 0 x
Fergus Falls hitting
Karyssa Eberle 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, K
Avery Knutson 0-1, R, 2 BB
Rylynn Krein 2-4, 2 RBI, R
Madilyn Budke 1-4, RBI, 2 K
Kiara Grady 0-3, K, BB
Elizabeth Moxness 2-4, 2 R
Piper Andrews 0-1,
Kacey Fredrickson 0-0, R, BB
Gabby Brimhall 0-3, BB
Kellen Frigaard 1-2, R, RBI, BB
Isabella Abrahams 0-0, R
Game Two
Fergus Falls 0 0 0 3 8 0 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fergus Falls hitting
Karyssa Eberle 2-5, 1 R, 1 RBI
Avery Knutson 1-3, R, BB
Rylynn Krein 2-5, 2 RBI, R
Gabby Brimhall 1-4, 2 RBI, R
Madilyn Budke 2-4, 2 R, RBI
Kacey Fredrickson 0-3, R, BB, 2 K
Elizabeth Moxness 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 R
Isabella Abrahams 0-2, K
Keanah Wynn-Sheldon 0-1, R
Katelyn Metcalf 0-1
Kellen Frigaard 1-4, R, 2 RBI