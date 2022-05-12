In Willmar, on May 10, the Fergus Falls Otters boys tennis team went 1-1, defeating the host Cardinals and dropping a tight affair to New London-Spicer.
Against Willmar, Fergus did not drop a single set in a 7-0 victory. The singles (in order) included: Ben Schierer 6-1, 6-2, Reno Schierer 6-1, 6-1, Nick Flugstad 6-3, 6-3 and Jackson Lysne 6-2, 6-0. The three doubles teams also had strong showings: Carter Ness and Grant Ackerson 6-0, 6-2, Joey Johnson and Ethan Leopold 6-0, 6-3, plus Luke Schroeder and Christian Reed 6-1, 6-4.
New London-Spicer was a tougher matchup, as the Otters fell 4-3. Ben was the lone singles player to pick up a win, doing so in three sets 6-2, 1-6, 11-9. No. 2-4, Ness, Leopold and Flugstad dropped their respective matches in straight sets. Reno and Ackerson combined in the No. 1 doubles, falling in straight sets 6-4, 7-5. Johnson and Schroeder combined in the middle doubles and picked up a win 6-0, 3-6, 10-3. Lastly, Reed and Lysne were victorious 7-6, 6-2.
Otters tennis is slated to host Alexandria on May 12, then traveling to Detroit Lakes on May 14.
