It's a sweep for OTC versus Breckenridge

In a seven inning and five inning doubleheader, on Jun. 26, the Ottertail Central 15U Black team picked up a pair of wins over Breckenridge, via scores of 5-1 and 8-1.
OTC 5 Breckenridge 1
Game one saw an early surge from the home team. OTC scored a pair of runs in the first inning. WIth two outs, a wild pitch scored Ryan Despard and Kale Misegades would swipe home.
In the second, a double, single and hit batter loaded the bases and then another hit batter brought in the third run of the game.
Despard led off the bottom of the fourth with a double and came around to score on a throwing error.
Both sides scored a lone run in the sixth inning.
Breckenridge was limited to two hits and committed five errors. OTC had seven hits and three miscues.
Dawson Bushman went six and a third on the mound for OTC. He gave up just the two hits with four walks and five Ks. Quenton Beske recorded the final two outs.
Seven different players collected a hit and Despard scored twice. Both Beck Thorson and Olin Link had RBIs.
OTC 8 Breckenridge 1
The nightcap had a little bit of the same flavor from game one, as this time in the first inning, OTC scored three runs. A pair of strikeouts began the inning, but then four walks and a single got the three runs across.
OTC took advantage of five more walks in the third. Add in two singles and a hit batter, they increased their lead to 8-0.
Breckenrige scored their lone run in the top of the fifth.
"We were led by some very good starts on the mound pitching from Bushman and Rowan Finseth. Beske and Despard came in very effectively in relief too,” observed OTC coach Evan Meece. “I'm very proud of the way they attacked the strike zone and kept hitters off balance. We were solid defensively and aggressive on the basepaths for an all around good night."
Three different players scored two runs each and OTC drew 10 walks.
Finseth went the first four innings, allowing just a walk, with Despard the final frame.
Now at 7-3-1, OTC takes on Parkers Prairie, on Jun. 29, in Henning.
