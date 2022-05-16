The Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs baseball team decided to leave their best for last on May 13, picking up a last inning victory by defeating the Pillager Huskies 6-5.
Pillager wasted little time taking control of the game, as they pushed three runs across the plate in the top of the first inning. That score would remain until the top of the seventh inning when the Huskies scored two more, making it a 5-0 lead.
Down to their final three outs, OTC was able to get their first seven batters of the inning on base, aided by a pair of errors. Soren Floden came through with an RBI single, Kale Misegades stroked a two run single and Owen Harig came up with a two-run double, tying the game at fives. After a ground out, Garret Nelson struck out swinging, but the catcher could not play the ball cleanly and Nelson reached on the passed ball, as Owen Pausch scored the winning run.
"We gave up three runs in about nine pitches in the first inning, things were not looking good, but the guys settled in and played good baseball after that,” stated Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson. Going into the seventh down five, things didn't look good again but we have some really scrappy baseball guys that got er done! Pausch did an excellent job keeping his composure and showed great leadership on the mound, he doesn't get official credit for the win but he definitely led the way."
Harig finished with a pair of hits to go along with his two RBIs. The five through nine hitters all collected at least a hit and a run scored.
Pausch pitched the first six innings. He scattered 7 hits, while giving up three runs (all unearned), with a walk and a pair of strikeouts. Drew Evavold, who picked up the win, pitched the final inning, giving up three hits and two runs, while walking one and getting one punch out.
"Evavold has proved time and time again that he can compete at the varsity level as an eighth grader,” said Hendrickson. “He earned his first varsity win on the mound today and I couldn't be more proud of him, he threw really well and also came up with a huge hit in the seventh."
It was the fourth win in the last five games for the Bulldogs, who are now 6-8 on the season. They are set to host Menahga on May 17 and Barnesville on May 19.
