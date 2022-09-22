After spending 12-years as a professional snowmobile racer, Fergus Falls native, Cameron Rittenour figured it was time for a change.
“When I turned 30, I felt like I was getting a little too old for it (snowmobile racing),” stated Rittenour. “It got to the point where you would be worried about getting injured or being sore from the race prior, while heading into another race, I felt it was time to move on.”
Realizing that he had a void to fill during the winter months, enter curling.
“I joined a league about seven years ago, down in Sioux Falls, found out I loved it and practiced like crazy,” said Rittenour.
Since he started playing, Rittenour has played at the highest level of curling in the U.S. without making the Olympics. He and his team were one of six that competed at the National Trails last year, ultimately falling short.
“I had always thought about getting a club here in Fergus together, but just never had the time,” mentions Rittenour. “I learned there was a group of people that already had the ball rolling, so I reached out to John Demuth (who is the president) and he said ‘Cameron, we just voted and you’re on the board.’”
Rittenour has been tasked with what is needed for equipment, ice and rocks.
As far as how the wheels got into motion locally: “Of course the Olympics come up every four years and so from watching that there was interest,” stated Demuth. “A group of us went up to Detroit Lakes to try it out and realized we could have something in Fergus.”
It was decided that the club would go with filing as a 501(c)(3), a non-profit organization, allowing for the group to apply for grants and have their own entity set up to control the funds. The club has worked closely with the city and the parks and recreation department.
“Our focus this first year is to get things up and running,” states Demuth. “Long term would be to have our own facility for curling.”
Adds Rittenour: “It would be great to produce a junior team and to be able to send them to national competitions, a goal that is a few years down the road.”
The origins of curling date back to the early 16th century, in Scotland. Over the following centuries, written and visual (paintings) accounts attested to the popularity of curling. Modern times, it has become a sport enjoyed in North America and became an official medal sport at the Winter Olympics, in 1998. Recent success of the U.S. National teams have sparked even more interest.
An information gathering is set for Sept. 27, with no prior experience needed and all ages welcome, you can join the curling club from 5-7 p.m., at Spies Park, in Fergus.