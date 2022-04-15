On Jan. 31, 1919, in Cairo, Georgia, a boy by the name of Jack Roosevelt Robinson was born. Soon known as “Jackie,” this young one would grow up to be a trailblazing human, Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and an icon, with his legacy is still very much alive and well today.
In 1997, Robinson’s number, 42, was retired across the league. He was the first to have that done across professional sports in the country. Seven years later, in 2004, MLB took things a step farther. Each year, on Apr. 15, the league celebrates “Jackie Robinson Day.” All players and coaches wear the No. 42 on their respective jerseys.
This year marked the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball. He made his debut on Apr. 15, 1947, starting at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Over 26,000 fans were in attendance that day at Ebbets Field. Dealing with racial insults, slurs and much more, Robinson rose above it all and found success, leading the way for countless players with ethnic backgrounds.
Robinson achieved a lot both on and off the field. He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Medal of Honor, with both being the highest civilian honors in the United States.
As if all of what has been mentioned wasn’t enough, he was also the first athlete at UCLA to earn varsity letters in four sports (baseball, basketball, football and track).
Robinson accomplished a lot in his lifetime, but stepping on the diamond for his first appearance in a Dodger uniform, as a man of color, is one of the pinnacles of MLB history. From the movie “The Sandlot” - “heroes are remembered, but legends never die.” Jackie Robinson is a legend among legends and will be 42, forever.
