Jaguars wear down Rockets in quarterfinal action

Opening up the 2023 Class A Girls State Basketball Tournament, on Mar. 16, the Underwood Rockets, the No. 4 seed, fell to the No. 5 seed Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars, 60-44. Underwood turned the ball over 22 times in the game and the Jaguars had 13 more shots in the contest.
To the surprise of no one in the Maturi Pavilion, the beginning of the game saw a back and forth affair with neither side leading by more than a possession or two. With Underwood holding a 22-16 lead (around six minutes to go in the first half), BBE made their move and went on a 15-3 scoring run to close out the first 18 minutes and at halftime, 31-25, Jaguars.
Rockets starter Mo Bugbee picked up three fouls in the first half and that limited her playing time.
Underwood scored the first bucket of the second half, but that four point difference would be as close as the Rockets would get in the final 18. BBE made it a 10 points game at 43-33 and then pushed it out to 51-36 with around six minutes remaining.
Both sides brought their benches out to finish out the contest.
“They (BBE) are long and athletic, making it difficult to match up with,” stated Rockets coach Brian Hovland. “They were able to guard Liz (Lukken) pretty well. Hats off to them, they are a really good team and we struggle at lengths against them.”
Lukken was the lone Rocket player in double figures, as she finished with 16 points (7-14 shooting). Bugbee had nine points and seven rebounds, while Mia Blaskowski chipped in eight points and seven boards.
“It was a very physical game, from both sides,” observed Lukken.
BBE was led by 18 points from Abby Berge, who knocked down 10-13 free throws. Joining her in double digits was Brooklyn Fischer, with 14.
“They don’t let you get any easy shots and they are aggressive on the outside,” said Bugbee.
Underwood shot 36.4% (16-44) compared to BBE at 32.1% (18-56). However, the Jaguars were 20-29 from the charity stripe and scored 20 points on the 22 turnovers by the Rockets. Second chance points were 12-2 in favor of BBE and they also had 11 fastbreak points to none by Underwood.
The Rockets, now at 26-4, will take on Minneota, in consolation semifinal play. The game will be at the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia University in St. Paul, on the morning of Mar. 17.
