Jensen, Zierden find podium on day one of Class AA State Meet

The Fergus Falls Otters boys track and field team is well represented this weekend at the 2023 Class AA State Meet, being held at Saint Michael-Albertville High School.
On the morning of Jun. 9, Shane Zierden competed in the triple jump and Alex Jenson in the shot put.
Jensen finished as runner up, with his best toss of the day being 54 feet, seven and three quarter inches. The throw came on his second attempt of the day, which put him in first place at the time. In the third and final round of the prelims, Peyton Byrne, of Stewartville, had a toss just a quarter of an inch further (54-08). That would end up being the class winning throw.
For Zierden, his best jump of the day was his first (43-02). Eventual champion, Abagotte Opiew, of Worthington, had his class winning jump on his first of the day (44-04.75). Zierden was in second place until the second round of jumps in the finals. Carter Anderson, of Stewartville, moved up seven spots with a 43-04.25 jump, sliding into second place, with Zierden capturing third place.
Jaden Miller took part in the 800-meter run, a very tight field. He ran in the second heat and finished with a time of two minutes, one point 59 seconds. Miller did not advance to the finals.
Jensen will compete in the discus on Jun. 10.
After the final field events on Friday, the Otters were in second place as a team, with 18 points.
Class A
Pelican Rapids had a host of participants at the Class A meet. Charlie Larson was the lone Viking to move onto the finals, doing so by finishing in eight place in the 800 (1:58.06).
Treyvon Benson cleared 11 even in the pole vault. Justin Jacobosn had a throw of 47-11 in the shop put and Anthony Checco de Souza had a time of 42.49 in the 300-meter hurdles. All three did not advance to the finals. The Vikings also failed to qualify for finals in the 4x400 relay (3:34.47) and 4x200 relay (1:32.79).
For the Pelican girls, Megan Guler ran solid times in both the 100 (13.05) and 200 (26.75), but did not advance to the finals. Grace Backstrom did not advance in the high jump (4-10).
Kinley Bormann, of Ottertail Central placed ninth in the long jump (17-00) and Ally Hart competed in the high jump (4-10) but did not move on.
