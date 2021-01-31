The M State women’s basketball team kicked off their 2021 season Saturday as the Spartans welcomed in the Jamestown JV. It was a back-and-forth battle, but the visiting Jimmies edged the Spartans 60-56.

The Spartans came out strong taking a 20-15 lead after the first quarter of play. The two teams would each score 14 points in the second half, giving M State a 34-29 lead before halftime.

In the second half, the Jimmies would find their offensive spark as they outscored the Spartans 31-22.

Alison Krantz recorded a double-double for the Spartans with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Teammates Jayna Gronewold (12) and Sabrina Fronning (11) were also in double figures.

The Spartans outrebounded the Jimmies 46-34, but struggled from 3-point range going 1-for-15.

The Spartans will now travel to Jamestown Wednesday for a rematch.

