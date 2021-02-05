The Fergus Falls boys’ team celebrated another overtime win as Isaac Johnson put the Otters on top 5-4 over St. Cloud Tech/Apollo Thursday.

St. Cloud took the lead in the first period on a Connor Pajari goal at 11:54. In the second period, St. Cloud pushed the lead to 2-0 on Max Rud goal. The Otters responded at 13:32 as Cole Zierden ripped a shot into the back of net on a Isaac Johnson pass.

In the final stanza in regulation, St. Cloud regained its two-goal cushion with a goal from Cory Warner. But Fergus Falls found its offensive fire as Isaac Young tallied a goal off passes from Michael DeBrito and Carter Thielke, and Matthew Niblock followed with the tying goal at 5:18, assisted by Zierden. St. Cloud again got on top with a Nick Matanich goal 33 seconds later, but Johnson tied the game at 12:45 with an assist from Zierden.

In overtime, Johnson would make it a quick end as he flipped in the game-winner on passes from Zierden and Niblock 36 seconds into the extra session.

Otters goalie Ben Swanson recorded 41 saves in the win. Zierden tallied a playmaker recording three assists.

The Otters are riding a five-game win streak and will travel to take on Central Lakes Conference foe Willmar at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.

Load comments