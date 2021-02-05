The Fergus Falls boys’ team celebrated another overtime win as Isaac Johnson put the Otters on top 5-4 over St. Cloud Tech/Apollo Thursday.
St. Cloud took the lead in the first period on a Connor Pajari goal at 11:54. In the second period, St. Cloud pushed the lead to 2-0 on Max Rud goal. The Otters responded at 13:32 as Cole Zierden ripped a shot into the back of net on a Isaac Johnson pass.
In the final stanza in regulation, St. Cloud regained its two-goal cushion with a goal from Cory Warner. But Fergus Falls found its offensive fire as Isaac Young tallied a goal off passes from Michael DeBrito and Carter Thielke, and Matthew Niblock followed with the tying goal at 5:18, assisted by Zierden. St. Cloud again got on top with a Nick Matanich goal 33 seconds later, but Johnson tied the game at 12:45 with an assist from Zierden.
In overtime, Johnson would make it a quick end as he flipped in the game-winner on passes from Zierden and Niblock 36 seconds into the extra session.
Otters goalie Ben Swanson recorded 41 saves in the win. Zierden tallied a playmaker recording three assists.
The Otters are riding a five-game win streak and will travel to take on Central Lakes Conference foe Willmar at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.