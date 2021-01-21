SARTELL — At 1:36 in the overtime period, Fergus Falls’ Isaac Johnson slipped the puck into the back of the Sartell-St. Stephen net to lift the Otters to a 4-3 Central Lakes Conference victory Thursday.
Fergus Falls struck first in the game as Isaac Young deposited the puck in the net off passes from Michael DeBrito and Andrew Johnson at 3:08. The hosting Sabres responded with two goals of their own as Tory Lund scored three minutes later and less than a minute after that Gavin Henkemeyer put Sartell in the lead.
In the second stanza, the Otters made their seven shots on net count as they took a 3-2 lead. DeBrito scored a goal off a Landon Thacker pass at 4:31, while Young notched his second goal unassisted at 9:48.
In the third period, Sartell would tie the game 3-3 as Thomas Franke got one into the Fergus Falls net on a power play. Neither team could get back on top before the end of regulation sending the game into overtime.
In the extra period, Isaac Johnson’s heroics were added by a Mathew Niblock pass as the third shot by the Otters in overtime lit the lamp and ended the game.
Fergus Falls goalie Ben Swanson turned away 28 shots, while the Otters placed 28 on the Sartell net.
The Otters will be back in action Tuesday as they travel to take on Breckenridge at 7 p.m.
